Town approves Halloween plan

It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn in Floyd County. The past couple weeks have seen mornings with frost on the front lawns and the car windshields of residents; temperatures have dropped to crisp, cool levels and leaves are just starting to turn from green to hues of orange and red in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Floyd’s Town Council also shifted its focus to fall at its regular meeting on Oct. 1, as the Councilmen discussed plans for a Safe Street Halloween celebration.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have recommended that people not participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween, and that organizers of alternative events be mindful of social distancing guidelines in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. At Thursday’s meeting, Town Manager Kayla Cox outlined a plan she had formulated in collaboration with Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig, for the Town of Floyd to host a drive-through trick-or-treat on Oxford Street.
Cox explained that Oxford Street will be shut down and monitored by Sheriff’s deputies on both ends of the street. The town will be taking reservations for approximately 38 people—organizations, businesses or private citizens—to set up along the street, either in a parked car or under a tent. Then, Floyd residents will be allowed to drive along the line of candy vendors and candy will be dropped into children’s buckets through car windows. This approach attempts to limit interpersonal contact and maintain social distance.
According to the CDC, a drive-through trick-or-treat experience or any similar “one-way,” “grab-and-go” trick-or-treat, as the CDC classifies it, is considered a moderate risk activity. All folks participating are encouraged to wear masks and maintain good hygiene. Alternatively, trunk-or-treat events, where many people would congregate around cars in a parking lot or similar area, is discouraged by the CDC and classified as high risk. Cox said she and Craig had discussed their plan for trick-or-treating with New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell, who gave her approval.
Cox said it would cost the Council $4,000, at most, to provide 750 pre-packaged goodie bags to participants in the Safe Street Halloween. The goodie bags will include hand sanitizer, no-touch door handle openers and of course, candy.
Vice-Mayor Mike Patton raised a couple of concerns about the event—namely, that it puts people living on Oxford Street at higher risk of exposure to the virus, and that the traditional time period used for the Town’s trick-or-treat could be objectionable. Patton suggested that the timeframe be shifted so that the event (which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31) begins earlier and ends by 6:30 p.m., or before dark. The Council reached a consensus that the time change was a good idea, since asking people to trick-or-treat after dark might create discomfort or fear.
Mayor Will Griffin pointed out that it made more sense for the town to offer an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, than to endorse or facilitate such an approach. “It’s kind of hard, if the CDC is discouraging door-to-door, to come out in support of it,” Griffin said. Town Councilman David Whitaker countered, “We can only go so far in telling people what to do.” Ultimately, the Council came to a consensus to sponsor the drive-through event, and agreed that participation in door-to-door trick-or-treating was a matter of choice for individual homeowners.
The Council spent much of the meeting discussing possible uses for Floyd’s remaining CARES Act funds. The Town of Floyd received $77,642 from Floyd County, and prior to Thursday’s meeting, had spent just over $6,000 of that money. The HVAC ductwork in town offices has been cleaned and sanitized, Cox said, but she has yet to receive an invoice for that work.
At the Oct. 1 meeting, the council approved allocations for additional PPE for town employees and for technological upgrades in Town Hall. Cox described how recent virtual meetings, including a meeting of the Planning Commission, have faced numerous obstacles, including lost connections and unreliable Internet service. Meetings held remotely are safer for both participants and attendees than those held in-person. The Town Council approved a $3,500 expenditure for a new monitor and upgraded wireless capabilities.
Cox offered the Councilmen other potential uses of the CARES Act funding to consider, including purchasing tables and chairs to provide more outdoor seating in Warren G. Lineberry Park; helping to fund Public Service Authority projects such as the wireless meter replacement project, to which the county recently allocated $225,000; funding a “shop safely” advertising campaign during the Christmas season by leveraging a matching grant from the Roanoke Times, and replacing residential trash cans and commercial dumpsters.
The town’s new dump truck arrived Monday, Sept. 28, Cox told the Council, and is already being used by trash collection employees. The truck includes a piece of equipment that could lift and empty certain residential trash cans and dumpsters automatically, which would help limit contact between waste material and employees. However, current trash cans and some of the existing dumpsters used by business throughout town do not fit the equipment. Cox suggested that the town could fund the purchase of 325 new residential trash cans and, at minimum, ten new dumpsters, to replace those that are old or leaking.
Cox said that since the trash receptacles are part of a state contract, the town could buy them at a discounted rate. The total cost of the replacement project would be $35,000.
Currently, town businesses are required to provide their own dumpsters, Patton pointed out, so if the town were to replace 10 of them on its own dime, it would only be fair to also replace the other six dumpsters in town when it became necessary. Griffin agreed, and asked whether the additional six dumpsters could be purchased right now, which would add $6,000 to the total cost of the project. Cox said she could explore potential storage areas for the extra dumpsters until they were needed.
Council delayed a decision on whether to fund the trash receptacle project, pending a decision on whether to allocate some of the town’s CARES Act funding to the PSA’s improvement projects. “It would be kind of hard to ask the county to cover the entire cost,” Griffin said, since there are both town and county residents on the water system.
The Council is adjourned until its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
