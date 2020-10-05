Town approves Halloween plan

According to the CDC, a drive-through trick-or-treat experience or any similar “one-way,” “grab-and-go” trick-or-treat, as the CDC classifies it, is considered a moderate risk activity. All folks participating are encouraged to wear masks and maintain good hygiene. Alternatively, trunk-or-treat events, where many people would congregate around cars in a parking lot or similar area, is discouraged by the CDC and classified as high risk. Cox said she and Craig had discussed their plan for trick-or-treating with New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell, who gave her approval.

Cox said it would cost the Council $4,000, at most, to provide 750 pre-packaged goodie bags to participants in the Safe Street Halloween. The goodie bags will include hand sanitizer, no-touch door handle openers and of course, candy.

Vice-Mayor Mike Patton raised a couple of concerns about the event—namely, that it puts people living on Oxford Street at higher risk of exposure to the virus, and that the traditional time period used for the Town’s trick-or-treat could be objectionable. Patton suggested that the timeframe be shifted so that the event (which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31) begins earlier and ends by 6:30 p.m., or before dark. The Council reached a consensus that the time change was a good idea, since asking people to trick-or-treat after dark might create discomfort or fear.