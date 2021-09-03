New Leaf Gallery welcomes new artists

Floyd's New Leaf Gallery in The Station is set to welcome Guest Artists Sandee McGlaun and Charlotte Middleton from 6-8 p.m. this evening, Friday, Sept. 3, during its First Friday Reception.

These artists will be on display in the gallery throughout September and October.

Roanoke artist and creative writer, McGlaun has long been drawn to the simplicity and whimsey of illustration style watercolor. McGlaun has explored a variety of media over the years, but while serving as an artist in residence at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, she fell in love with watercolor.

McGlaun began drawing cards for patients and visitors to color and paint. From this endeavor, she gradually immersed herself in the medium. Using both inspiration from the natural world and her imagination, she creates whimsical representations of nature. McGlaun's joyful creations are sure to bring a smile to the viewer like they do her while creating them.

Local clay artisan Charlotte Middleton is currently exploring clay as a substance that both contains and reveals our human history. Growing up in rural Maine, Middleton remembers her father taking her brother and her into the woods to dig through the earth to find old bottles. She realized she was more drawn to the clay surrounding them than the bottles they discovered.