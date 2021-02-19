Alum Ridge Road crash results in DUI charge

An Alum Ridge Road two-vehicle crash on Feb. 11 has resulted in a DUI charge for one of the vehicle operators, Sean B. Thomas, 19, of Floyd, who sustained significant injuries in the wreck. The other party, Haley C. Rector, 32, of Hillsville, was not injured, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Route 750, three-tenths of a mile east of Route 747.

Thomas was not wearing his seatbelt, VSP stated, when his 2000 Ford Escort ran off the right side of the roadway, was overcorrected and crossed the center line to collide with Rector, who was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. Thomas was transported to the Radford Carilion hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Trooper Thompson, who worked the wreck, said that blood work was ordered for Thomas, which resulted in the DUI charge.