Minor injuries in Rt. 8 crash, driver charged

FLOYD — A three-vehicle crash on Route 8 at about 8 a.m., Aug. 11, resulted in minor injuries for two of the drivers, and the third being charged with following too close, according to the Virginia State Police this week.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 8 and Dusty Rock Road when the driver of a northbound 2015 Ford Escape, identified as Ashley Bain, 22, of Floyd, failed to stop and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Spark operated by Floyd resident Mary-Karla Ballen, 46.

From the impact, VSP stated, the Spark then collided with a 2010 Hyundai Genesis driven by John McCaughtry, 55, of Moneta, while waiting to turn left onto Dusty Rock Road.

The state law enforcement agency said Bain was uninjured in the crash and charged with following too close. Both Ballen and McCaughtry suffered minor injuries, and Ballen was treated at the scene while McCaughtry was transported for treatment.

VSP noted Ballen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, and the crash remains under investigation.