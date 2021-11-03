Lady Buffs not slowed by loss

After Glenvar knocked the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes off the volleyball unbeaten list early last week, the team rebounded and wiped out the Carroll County Cavaliers at home Thursday night and put the 20-1 team with the top regional rankings.

The Lady Buffs swept the Cavs 3-0 on Senior Night on Oct. 28 before an enthusiastic crowd that cheered every point, set and final: 25-19, 24-13 and 25-17.

Befitting a Senior Night, the 12th graders among the Lady Buffaloes provided a lot of the action. Kenzee Chaffin accounted for 31 assists, 6 kills and 9 digs. Jaycee Chaffin added 16 kills and 11 digs while Olivia Hylton added 11 kills and 6 blocks.

They weren’t alone. Madi Ramey had 14 digs, Katarina “Katie” Wirt and Junior Maria Garcia each added 5.

The loss at home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, was “not pretty” but was “a wake up call,” coach Carrie Chaffin said. Glenvar had stretched the Lady Buffas earlier in the season but lost 3-2 in a five-set match. In the second game, the Highlanders swept the Lady Buffaloes 3-0.

In the loss, Olivia Hylton had 11 kills, Jaycee Chaffin 20 and Kenzee Chaffin 5 with 22 assists.