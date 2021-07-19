Comics and Collectibles Show returns to Civic Center

SALEM — The longest running comic and collectibles show in the state, the Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show returns to the Salem Civic Center for its 24th year on Saturday, Aug. 21. The show has drawn vendors and collectors from 15 states, including New York, Florida and Minnesota, as it is one of the few vintage comics shows in the nation.

Comic books, which were a staple in the mid-20th Century have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years for a variety of reasons, one of the most impactful being television shows and blockbuster movies that are based on comic books. Another reason for the renewed interest is the collectability caused by limited prints that make the books’ values skyrocket.

“Not all comic are big bucks,” said Roger Mannon, show promoter. “The most valuable issues are typically superhero comics, while other genres — like cartoons, westerns and romance — can be found for just a few dollars.”

The Salem Civic Center is located at 1000 Roanoke Blvd., just off Interstate 81 at Exit 114. The show is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Aug. 21. For more information, call (540) 320-7056.