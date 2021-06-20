Plenty! to host open house

FLOYD — Last year was a long one for all of us, and for Plenty! Farm & Food Pantry in Floyd, the social isolation hit hard, the nonprofit said this week. Once a place where more than 200 people came each week to volunteer and/or receive food Plenty!’s mission is as much about building community as it is about feeding hungry neighbors.
The pandemic forced operational changes such as a shift to drive-thru food distributions to reduce the number of volunteers on site and to keep patrons in their cars. While more people than ever needed food assistance, many long-time volunteers had to step away due to health concerns.
Now as we emerge from the difficulties of last year, Plenty! is called to live out its vision “to create and nurture a healthy, diverse, welcoming community through generosity of spirit, education and growing and sharing food.”
Warm weather and vaccines mean the return of old programs like Portable Produce and community gatherings. New programs, including MealKits and the Moving Forward mentoring program are being launched. With every passing week, more and more old volunteers are returning to serve at Plenty!
In celebration, from 4-6 p.m. on June 23, the entire community is invited to a free open house, which will highlight GiveLocal NRV Day, introduce new Executive Director Nancy Tome and allow the community to bid farewell to Kerry Ackerson, who has been Plenty’s! executive director for several years.
The event will be completely outdoors to ensure that everyone feels comfortable and remains safe. A free meal will be served carry-out style with music and outdoor activities including lawn games, farm tours and garden demonstrations.
A scavenger hunt will encourage visitors to check out the new packhouse/barn and solar installation that are part of the transformation in progress for the entire farm. The old, Civil War era barn will provide a shady area to gather and hear the history of the land from Floyd elders who once farmed the site. An archeology exhibit tells an even older story. Those who want to stretch their legs can take a stroll along Plenty!’s Little River Walk Trail.
One of the special feature of the open house will be the Story Exchange Post that will invite people to “sit a spell” with an old or new friend. Pairs will draw a conversation starter that will invite each person to respond to a question or share a memory. After a year of tumult, the hope is that we will see the world, and ourselves, more empathically through the exchange of personal narratives.
For more information about volunteering or donating to Plenty!, visit www.Plentylocal.org.