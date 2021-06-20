Plenty! to host open house

FLOYD — Last year was a long one for all of us, and for Plenty! Farm & Food Pantry in Floyd, the social isolation hit hard, the nonprofit said this week. Once a place where more than 200 people came each week to volunteer and/or receive food Plenty!’s mission is as much about building community as it is about feeding hungry neighbors.

The pandemic forced operational changes such as a shift to drive-thru food distributions to reduce the number of volunteers on site and to keep patrons in their cars. While more people than ever needed food assistance, many long-time volunteers had to step away due to health concerns.

Now as we emerge from the difficulties of last year, Plenty! is called to live out its vision “to create and nurture a healthy, diverse, welcoming community through generosity of spirit, education and growing and sharing food.”

Warm weather and vaccines mean the return of old programs like Portable Produce and community gatherings. New programs, including MealKits and the Moving Forward mentoring program are being launched. With every passing week, more and more old volunteers are returning to serve at Plenty!