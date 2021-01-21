Floyd Board of Supervisors distribute 1,200 pound of local meat

Floyd County Board of Supervisors members Linda Kuchenbach and Lauren Yoder crossed state lines Jan. 7 in order to retrieve local meat products that had been processed at a USDA-certified facility in North Carolina. According to Kuchenbach, the adventure began at 7:30 a.m., and the two returned to Floyd at approximately 11:45 a.m. with about 1,200 pounds of locally raised, USDA-approved meat products.

During the remainder of their day, Kuchenbach and Yoder made deliveries across Floyd County to food pantries, including Plenty!, Haven’s Chapel, New Haven and Eagle’s Nest Regeneration.

These actions are the result of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreeing to spend $200,000 of the county’s remaining CARES Act funding on local food distribution. According to the board’s final records, which were presented during the Jan. 12 meeting, the project cost a total of nearly $214,000 and included the purchase of five new freezers for local pantries.

“... Cold storage was a huge gift from the county CARES Act funding. In this time of food shortages and increased demand, maintaining an adequate food supply has become our greatest challenge,” said Plenty!’s Executive Director Kerry Ackerson. “We lacked adequate cold storage, both refrigerated and freezer space for storing perishable food.”

Ackerson said the donated freezers would allow Plenty! to “smooth the food supply” and “enable Plenty! To consistently supply food every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, week-in and week-out.”