Man pleads guilty in deputy-involved shooting

FLOYD — A Floyd man entered guilty pleas Monday on attempted murder charges that could bring multiple life sentences in prison for a 2019 incident when he fired multiple shots at Floyd County deputies.
Samuel Wayne Hale’s pleas came without an offer or deal from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office on the same day originally scheduled to be the start his jury trial, which was expected to last at least two days.
One deputy, Floyd Harman, was wounded in the 2019 incident, and Hale ran from police with a flatbed pickup carrying Farm Use plates in a chase that brought in assistance from other counties and jurisdictions.
After Harman spotted the flatbed leaving an area where construction equipment was stored, after midnight on Oct. 11, 2019, he put on his police lights to stop the vehicle, but the occupant opened fire with a pistol, and one shot struck Harman’s hand, grazing a finger.
“Shorts fired, I’ve been hit,” Harman said on the radio and in the video shown to the court by Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom and assistant Ryan Hupp.
Other deputies responded, including Sgt. M.L. King, who also exchanged fire with Hale and continued to talk with him for what Branscom said was several hours before the siege and standoff finally ended.
Branscom also told the court that Hale was consuming beer from a case of 24 he had in the pickup while trying to avoid arrest.
Hale, Branscom added, fired at least 11 shots, based on the casings found at the scene, and deputies returned multiple shots in the incident, which ended when a member of the State Police task force arrested Hale.
Videos from Harman’s and King’s cruisers showed the chase on Christiansburg Pike and back roads, including narrow dirt and gravel trails. The videos showed cars bouncing and scraping on the rough roads.
Hale’s flatbed truck hits a deer at one point. Other animals were visible briefly as they ran for cover.
In the video from King’s cruiser, the sergeant repeatedly yelled at Hale to “put your hands out and put your firearm on the ground.” The shots were loud and clear. A tracer from one bullet appeared to pass close to the cruiser.
Branscom said the videos shown in the plea hearing Monday were only part of the long ones planned for use in the jury trial. Those videos, he said, would have shown the multiple threats the law enforcement officers face in the chase and the exchange of gunfire.
“This was a deadly situation that could have been far worse,” Branscom said after the hearing. He raised the actions of the county deputies, the State Police and the help from other jurisdictions that included Montgomery and Carroll counties and the Radford and Christiansburg police departments.
In incidents where local police weapons are fired, the state police normally handles investigations.
Attempted Capital Murder is a class two felony with a sentence that can range from 20 years to life on each count. Virginia does not offer parole on felony convictions.
In earlier cases handled by the Circuit Court:
- Darrell Edward Sutphin of Meadows of Dan lost his probation on a felony eluding conviction and was sent back to prison for a year and three months with another year and nine months remaining on probation;
- Glenn Ray Davis Jr. of Woodlawn pled guilty to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and received a three-year suspended sentence form Judge Fleenor, who also fined the defendant for failing to appear in an earlier hearing;
- Clarence Eugene Michie Jr. of Roanoke received a two-year suspended sentence for drug possession and a fine for also failing to appear earlier;
- Joshua and Kelly Marie Grisson of Floyd both pled guilty of possession of schedule II drugs but Kelly was given a four-year unsupervised suspended sentence and Joshua got two years with supervision;
- Soulasinh Phetsamone of High Point, NC, was charged with felony malicious shooting/throwing at an emergency vehicle, but a plea deal allowed a guilty plea of misdemeanor obstruction with a 12-month suspended sentence.