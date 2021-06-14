Man pleads guilty in deputy-involved shooting

FLOYD — A Floyd man entered guilty pleas Monday on attempted murder charges that could bring multiple life sentences in prison for a 2019 incident when he fired multiple shots at Floyd County deputies.

Samuel Wayne Hale’s pleas came without an offer or deal from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office on the same day originally scheduled to be the start his jury trial, which was expected to last at least two days.

One deputy, Floyd Harman, was wounded in the 2019 incident, and Hale ran from police with a flatbed pickup carrying Farm Use plates in a chase that brought in assistance from other counties and jurisdictions.

After Harman spotted the flatbed leaving an area where construction equipment was stored, after midnight on Oct. 11, 2019, he put on his police lights to stop the vehicle, but the occupant opened fire with a pistol, and one shot struck Harman’s hand, grazing a finger.

“Shorts fired, I’ve been hit,” Harman said on the radio and in the video shown to the court by Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom and assistant Ryan Hupp.

Other deputies responded, including Sgt. M.L. King, who also exchanged fire with Hale and continued to talk with him for what Branscom said was several hours before the siege and standoff finally ended.