More than half of Floyd unvaccinated

FLOYD — For about a week and a half, from June 24 until July 6, no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Floyd residents; however, since July 7, eight cases had been reported as of Monday, echoing an uptick in cases that is concerning health officials on regional, national and global levels.
New cases are largely being identified in unvaccinated individuals and attributed to the Delta variation of the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health, spurring a revived effort to encourage vaccinations.
A number of reports early this week state that the Delta variant, which is 40-60% more contagious than the original COVID strain, is “expected to become the dominant strain” of COVID in Virginia, as it is in the rest of the country.
Health officials say the Delta strain, along with its increased rate of transmission, is more likely to cause severe illness or death, especially in those who are unvaccinated.
About 40.5% of Floyd residents are vaccinated against the virus, an increase of only about 2% since May, according to CovidActNow data.
Statewide, there were more than 1,000 cases reported during the weekend, according to data gathered July 23 and July 26.
A number of organizations (including the Virginia Association of Community Services Boards Inc., Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, the College of Emergency Physicians and theCommunity Healthcare Association) released a joint statement July 21 — “at a time when COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are again rising” — to strongly encourage Virginians to get vaccinated.
“COVID-19 continues to pose the greatest health risks to people who have not been vaccinated, with officials at the CDC now describing it as a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Virginia Department of Health data likewise shows that since late January when vaccines first became available to the general public in the Commonwealth, the vast majority of cases (99.4%), hospitalizations (99%), and deaths (99.3%) have occurred among people who have not been vaccinated.”
— From the Joint Statement from Virginia Health Care Organizations Encouraging People to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19, July 21, 2021
As Floyd and other counties in the southwest Virginia region have the lowest rates of vaccination in the state, several organizations are focusing on vaccinating those in rural communities, where location, work and availability play a factor in getting vaccinated.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human services provides a Rural Community toolkit that addresses some concerns voiced in rural communities across the state regarding general distrust of the vaccine and its developers:
“Normally, vaccine development takes so long because of limited resources and funding. Because of the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists received a lot of money to fund their research into developing and testing vaccines… (as did manufacturers) to start producing vaccines in large quantities …” the DHHS states.
“No one cut any corners or skipped any steps in the COVID-19 vaccine development, testing and authorization process. They simply overlapped some of the steps instead of doing them one after the other. … Also, the scientists who worked on the vaccines didn’t start from scratch. Scientists have been studying vaccines for more than 100 years. The technology used for the mRNA vaccines had been studied for two decades. And the National Institutes of Health had already been working on a prototype coronavirus vaccine.”
The Pharm House in Floyd has consistently worked with the local health district to vaccinate individuals both during mass vaccination clinics and at the pharmacy day-to-day. To learn more about getting vaccinated in Floyd, call the Pharm House at (540) 745-3333.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for people age 12 and up. More information and resources are available from the NRV Health District at www.nrvroadtowellness.com.