More than half of Floyd unvaccinated

“COVID-19 continues to pose the greatest health risks to people who have not been vaccinated, with officials at the CDC now describing it as a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Virginia Department of Health data likewise shows that since late January when vaccines first became available to the general public in the Commonwealth, the vast majority of cases (99.4%), hospitalizations (99%), and deaths (99.3%) have occurred among people who have not been vaccinated.”

— From the Joint Statement from Virginia Health Care Organizations Encouraging People to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19, July 21, 2021