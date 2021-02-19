Chamber accepting scholarship applications

The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is continuing the chamber scholarships that it has offered for several decades with two $500 scholarships offered again this year. One scholarship is intended for a trade school/community college and one will be for a four-year college/university. Eligible students include any graduating Floyd County resident senior who intends to attend a college or trade school for 2021-22.

The chamber is accepting applications from Floyd County High School students, Springhouse Community School students, home-schooled students and any other Floyd County youth that are planning to attend a qualified post-high school education program. The 2020 chamber scholarship recipient was Isaac Turpin, who is currently attending Virginia Tech. The other scholarship, intended for a trade school/community college student, was not awarded last year due to a lack of applicants for that category.

The chamber’s scholarship application form can be picked up from the guidance counseling office at Floyd County High School. Non-Floyd County High School students can apply online or download the application from the chamber’s website at www.FloydChamber.org, or pick up a hard copy in person at the Chamber office located at 109 East Main St., next to Cocoa Mia.