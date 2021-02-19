 Skip to main content
Chamber accepting scholarship applications
Chamber accepting scholarship applications

Isaac Turpin
Submitted photo

The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is continuing the chamber scholarships that it has offered for several decades with two $500 scholarships offered again this year. One scholarship is intended for a trade school/community college and one will be for a four-year college/university. Eligible students include any graduating Floyd County resident senior who intends to attend a college or trade school for 2021-22.

The chamber is accepting applications from Floyd County High School students, Springhouse Community School students, home-schooled students and any other Floyd County youth that are planning to attend a qualified post-high school education program. The 2020 chamber scholarship recipient was Isaac Turpin, who is currently attending Virginia Tech. The other scholarship, intended for a trade school/community college student, was not awarded last year due to a lack of applicants for that category.

The chamber’s scholarship application form can be picked up from the guidance counseling office at Floyd County High School. Non-Floyd County High School students can apply online or download the application from the chamber’s website at www.FloydChamber.org, or pick up a hard copy in person at the Chamber office located at 109 East Main St., next to Cocoa Mia.

Check the chamber website or call (540) 745-4407 for chamber/visitor center hours if picking up application in person.

The deadline for applications to be submitted is Monday, March 15.

Photo: Isaac Turpin is the recipient of the 2020 chamber scholarship.

