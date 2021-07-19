Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitten, Odessa, who was born in April.
Odessa is a beautiful blue/grey girl with tuxedo markings. She has been raised with lots of love and attention, and she’s used to being around kids. Odessa is healthy, spayed and up to date on vaccines.
To meet Odessa or any of the other foster kittens, cats or dogs at the Floyd County Humane Society, call (540) 745-7207, or visit www.floydhumanesociety.org.
Don't forget to call about its monthly shuttle. Community cats fixed for free!