Man involved in drug operation sentenced

A Mexican national who investigators said was part of an organized drug operation was sentenced Tuesday in Floyd County Circuit Court on to four years in prison with another 16 hanging over his head during 10 years of probation.
Christian Fernando Farrera of Radford pled guilty late last year for possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drugs, but final judgment was delayed for preparation of a presentencing report.
The plea came after four continuances following indictment by a grand jury on July 17, 2020.
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney said Farrera was part of a drug operation operating near Radford and was not part of a Mexican drug cartel broken up in Floyd County that has resulted in convictions, seizure of large amounts of cocaine and other drugs. The last person convicted of that operation comes up for sentencing later this year
In another case heard Tuesday by Judge Mike Fleenor, Teressa Huff of Indian Valley disputed a reckless driving charge issued after a woman fell from a horse she said was caused by Huff’s reckless driving of a car on Nov. 28 of last year.
Sandra Locke of Indian Valley said Huff’s care around turns on a gravel road near Indian Valley Road and spooked the horse she was riding. Mike Smith, a friend and fellow rider of Locke, said Huff was driving “too fast” for road conditions and sent gravel flying in her turns.
“I was not driving recklessly,” Huff told the judge. “And she was falling off the horse before I got near her.”
Judge Fleenor told Huff the testimony of Locke and Smith showed she was driving in an aggressive manner and too fast for conditions before he reduced the charge to improper driving and fined her $125.00.
“While your driving was improper, I don’t feel it was reckless,” he said.
In other cases heard this week and last:
- Steven Wayne Drennen of Oak Hill, W. Va., entered a guilty plea for possession of schedule I or II drugs in March of 2019 and was given a two-year suspended sentence. The sentence replaced a deferred disposition because of non-compliance. A charge of failure to appear was dropped as part of the plea deal;
- Phillip Warren Brown of Roanoke entered a plea as part of an agreement on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs but the case was deferred until March of 2023 under Virginia’s first offender program, which allows an offender a chance to avoid a felony conviction if he stays out of trouble for the length of the disposition;
- The judge revoked the probation of Mark Allen Carico of Bent Mountain, convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, sentenced him to six months in jail with 14 years remaining on probation;