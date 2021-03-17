Man involved in drug operation sentenced

“I was not driving recklessly,” Huff told the judge. “And she was falling off the horse before I got near her.”

Judge Fleenor told Huff the testimony of Locke and Smith showed she was driving in an aggressive manner and too fast for conditions before he reduced the charge to improper driving and fined her $125.00.

“While your driving was improper, I don’t feel it was reckless,” he said.

In other cases heard this week and last:

- Steven Wayne Drennen of Oak Hill, W. Va., entered a guilty plea for possession of schedule I or II drugs in March of 2019 and was given a two-year suspended sentence. The sentence replaced a deferred disposition because of non-compliance. A charge of failure to appear was dropped as part of the plea deal;

- Phillip Warren Brown of Roanoke entered a plea as part of an agreement on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs but the case was deferred until March of 2023 under Virginia’s first offender program, which allows an offender a chance to avoid a felony conviction if he stays out of trouble for the length of the disposition;