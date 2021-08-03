Little River Cleanup, annual Rubber Duck Race returns this month

FLOYD — Hundreds of rubber ducks will float down the Little River during the sixth annual Floyd County Chamber Rubber Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 28 at On the Water in Floyd, following the annual Little River Cleanup Day that begins at 8 a.m. that morning.
The top prize for the duck that crosses the finish line first is $300 with the second place receiving $200 and third place receiving $100. Duck tickets for a numbered duck can be purchased for $5 each. Proceeds from the race support the Floyd County Visitor Center operations.
The duck drop, at the bridge over the Little River at the intersection of Slusher Store and Thunderstruck roads is at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 28. The racecourse is a little less than half a mile long, ending near Thunderstruck and Sowers roads. The chamber has a “No Duck left behind” policy. Volunteers will retrieve the ducks after they cross the finish line along with any that get snagged along the riverbank.
Floyd County’s Little River Cleanup Day will take place at the same location earlier in the morning, 8 a.m. to noon. This event, part of the regional “ReNew the New” initiative, was scheduled along with other river cleanup days in each county in the New River Valley to enhance the New River watershed.
Planning and operational support for the Little River Cleanup Day event is spearheaded by Floyd County, working in partnership with On The Water in Floyd as well as the New River Valley Regional Commission.
During the last Little River cleanup day, 69 volunteers worked in cool, rainy conditions to clean six miles of land and water. As a result of their hard work, these volunteers collected 200 pounds of trash and 12 tires. Fifteen folks from On The Water In Floyd assisted along with 20 County of Floyd staff members.
To sign up as a river cleanup volunteer, visit www.floydcova.org/LRcleanup. Volunteer registration and waiver forms must be submitted by Friday, Aug. 20. Participating volunteers can take advantage of a special two-for-one duck ticket sales offer upon completing their cleanup shift and will also be provided with a voucher that can be redeemed for a lunch at the Rubber Duck Race food booth.
Duck tickets can be purchased in-person at the Floyd Visitor Center and Chamber office, located next door to Cocoa Mia and across the street from the courthouse building ON Main Street, online at www.floydchamber.org, or at the event from noon to 1:15 p.m., Aug. 28.
Chamber board members are also selling tickets. For more information about the event, visit www.floydchamber.org, call (540) 745-4407 or email info@floydchamber.org.