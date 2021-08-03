Little River Cleanup, annual Rubber Duck Race returns this month

FLOYD — Hundreds of rubber ducks will float down the Little River during the sixth annual Floyd County Chamber Rubber Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 28 at On the Water in Floyd, following the annual Little River Cleanup Day that begins at 8 a.m. that morning.

The top prize for the duck that crosses the finish line first is $300 with the second place receiving $200 and third place receiving $100. Duck tickets for a numbered duck can be purchased for $5 each. Proceeds from the race support the Floyd County Visitor Center operations.

The duck drop, at the bridge over the Little River at the intersection of Slusher Store and Thunderstruck roads is at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 28. The racecourse is a little less than half a mile long, ending near Thunderstruck and Sowers roads. The chamber has a “No Duck left behind” policy. Volunteers will retrieve the ducks after they cross the finish line along with any that get snagged along the riverbank.

Floyd County’s Little River Cleanup Day will take place at the same location earlier in the morning, 8 a.m. to noon. This event, part of the regional “ReNew the New” initiative, was scheduled along with other river cleanup days in each county in the New River Valley to enhance the New River watershed.