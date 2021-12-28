Next Generation: ‘Laps for Lungs’

Getting on Trikafta — a medicine that affects the cellular osmosis and is able to absorb salt in the body rather than sweating it out — has also improved her health and made it easier to play sports.

Karlie plays basketball, and Ella plays multiple sports, including racing dirt bikes.

Ella, who was also diagnosed with diabetes, explained, “The worst part about racing is when my blood sugar drops really low, and getting terrible coughing fits which especially happens at dusty races.”

Luckily the doctors have put Ella on a new treatment, so her lungs have improved drastically, which helps her when playing sports, she said, as well as throughout her daily life.

The Nichols family says they are “overjoyed and extremely thankful for everyone who is involved with this wonderful fundraiser.”

Although Bryan rode dirt bikes for many years, he never experienced racing before last year, previously opting to be support for his son instead. He said his favorite thing about going to races is how close it brings his family.