Next Generation: ‘Laps for Lungs’

The roaring of the bikes flying around the curves. The dust cloud that quickly approaches. The smell of the fumes from the smoking bikes. The race has just begun to raise awareness for a rare genetic disorder that impacts a Floyd family.
Bryan Vest, a Floyd County resident and father, is dedicated to raising money for Cystic Fibrosis because of his best friends’ daughters who were diagnosed with the disorder when they were young.
Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs throughout the body. It affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and other digestive fluids.
Bryan explained he has always wanted to help, and after years of hosting various fundraisers for CF, he decided to try something new this September 2021: He transformed his farm into a dirt bike track, and paired up with an organization that helped him host a benefit race.
Karlie Nichols was two years old when she was diagnosed with CF, and her sister, Ella, was diagnosed at birth.
“When I was younger I stayed in and out of the hospital. I was on and off different medications trying to find the one that works best for me,” Karlie explained. “Before getting my feeding tube, it was extremely hard to keep up with everyone around me. I was underweight and always out of breath.”
Getting on Trikafta — a medicine that affects the cellular osmosis and is able to absorb salt in the body rather than sweating it out — has also improved her health and made it easier to play sports.
Karlie plays basketball, and Ella plays multiple sports, including racing dirt bikes.
Ella, who was also diagnosed with diabetes, explained, “The worst part about racing is when my blood sugar drops really low, and getting terrible coughing fits which especially happens at dusty races.”
Luckily the doctors have put Ella on a new treatment, so her lungs have improved drastically, which helps her when playing sports, she said, as well as throughout her daily life.
The Nichols family says they are “overjoyed and extremely thankful for everyone who is involved with this wonderful fundraiser.”
Although Bryan rode dirt bikes for many years, he never experienced racing before last year, previously opting to be support for his son instead. He said his favorite thing about going to races is how close it brings his family.
“It is very enjoyable for me, especially having my buddies out there doing it with me,” Bryan explained. “I’m excited for the racers, but most of all for my son Charlie. He has put so much time and effort into helping with the race. I am excited that he gets to see his hard work pay off.”
Not only was the 2021 the first race to ever be held in Floyd, but a lot of the racers were involved with planning and setting up the track from the beginning.
“I’m hoping for everyone participating to have fun, enjoy the track and raise a lot of money for Cystic Fibrosis; although, I am most excited it will be opening doors for future races,” said racer Carter Nolley.
For every dollar raised during the race, 90 cents went to the research fund for new medications. The money that is raised is going to help not only Karlie and Ella, but everyone who is affected by Cystic Fibrosis.
Bryan was overjoyed by being able to help a friend and his kids in need, and the 2021 race raised more money than he or the Nichols could have imagined for CF.
Organizers said they are looking forward to many more at the farm in the future.
Next Generation is a series of non-sequitur essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.