Fallen servicemen honored by Supervisors

FLOYD — Two Floyd residents who died in service – one a police officer and former deputy sheriff, and the other a soldier who served in Vietnam – were honored Tuesday night by the Floyd County Supervisors with presentation of proclamations to the families and friends of the fallen heroes.
With the resolutions and help from the Virginia Department of Tourism, the board renamed Route 8, from the town of Floyd line to the Little River Bridge and Montgomery County line, to the Scott Allen Hylton Memorial Highway.
The intersection of Horse Ridge Road and Route 831 was officially named the James Michael Cox Vietnam Memorial Intersection.
“It’s an honor,” said Supervisor Joe Turman of Burks Fork as he spoke about Scott Allen Hylton, the officer who served with the sheriff’s department in Floyd County and was killed on duty as a police officer in Christiansburg.
“It reminds us of what law enforcement faces. It is something we wish had not happened,” Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Booth.
Little River Supervisor Justin Coleman told the family of James Michael Cox, killed in the Vietnam war, that dying in service to our nation is the greatest sacrifice but still leaves heartbreak and mourning for the family.
“We honor the man who honored his country,” Coleman added.
Sgt. Cox, 20, died in Vietnam on July 21, 1969, as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division of A Company.
Officer Hylton, 43, died from a gunshot wound inflicted by a shoplifter in Christiansburg.
The families of both received a framed copy of the resolution, and expressed thanks to the board.
Turman said Hylton had “a sense of humor that wouldn’t quit.” Sheriff Brian Craig, who served with Hylton when both were deputies, noted “there are too many kids here to tell some Scott stories. If you worked with Scott, you know it would be special and fun.”
Dedication ceremonies will be scheduled once memorials and signs are completed and erected, Turman told the board and families.
The presentations came shortly after the supervisors started is second scheduled public meeting of June and the last one before the end of the fiscal year.
In other business, the board received copies of the final approved agreement between the Town and County for operation of the county’s tourism operation. County Administrator Linda Millsaps noted the county is advertising for a new director to replace Pat Sharkey, who has directed the tourism office since its inception.
Millsaps said they have 53 applications and expressions of interest in the job.
She also told the board that a visit as the Virginia Welcome Station on I-77 showcased Floyd County with photos and information on the county and its tourism offerings. Those staffing the welcome center praised the county and its display, she said.
“They said the center thought the prestation was good and said Pat was ‘great,’” she said.
The board appointed Lauren Yoder to a two-year term as the county’s representative on the tourism board and Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch to a one-year term.
County building official Mark Bolt discussed proposed changes to the design of a new combined office and maintenance building for the recreational park on Route 8. The board approved the changes.
In another matter, Bolt said he had met with Sheriff Craig to discuss use of a section of former landfill property for a parking area for vehicles impounded by the department and added that some in the sheriff’s office suggested using part of the property for a shooting range.
That brought questions from supervisors who expressed possible problems with noise and safety. Boothe wanted to make sure the range, if built, would be available only for law enforcement personnel use.
By consensus, the board told Millsaps to obtain more information from Sheriff Craig and seek an opinion on liability and other issues from County Attorney Steve Durbin.
In other action before the board Tuesday night:
- Bolt asked the board for clarification on the county’s current height limitations, changed during a wind power generation controversy several years ago. A new proposal for a possible wind generation operation prompted the question. The board asked for a report from the county administrator at a future meeting;
- The supervisors accepted the Vote Abstracts from the Democratic Primary Election held on June 8 and congratulated the Electoral Board for its job;
- The board authorized the county administrator to sign the annual agreement with the Floyd County Circuit Court, New River Valley Community Services, Commonwealth’s Attorney office and others for continued operation of the Drug Court;
- The board closed out its meeting with a closed-door “executive session”” to discuss assignment and performances of selected county employees.
The first meeting of the new fiscal year is scheduled for July 13 at 8:30 a.m. in the county administration on Oxford Street.