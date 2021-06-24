Fallen servicemen honored by Supervisors

She also told the board that a visit as the Virginia Welcome Station on I-77 showcased Floyd County with photos and information on the county and its tourism offerings. Those staffing the welcome center praised the county and its display, she said.

“They said the center thought the prestation was good and said Pat was ‘great,’” she said.

The board appointed Lauren Yoder to a two-year term as the county’s representative on the tourism board and Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch to a one-year term.

County building official Mark Bolt discussed proposed changes to the design of a new combined office and maintenance building for the recreational park on Route 8. The board approved the changes.

In another matter, Bolt said he had met with Sheriff Craig to discuss use of a section of former landfill property for a parking area for vehicles impounded by the department and added that some in the sheriff’s office suggested using part of the property for a shooting range.

That brought questions from supervisors who expressed possible problems with noise and safety. Boothe wanted to make sure the range, if built, would be available only for law enforcement personnel use.