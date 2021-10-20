Early voting open Saturday; More than 1,200 have voted

Tuesday marked exactly two weeks until the Nov. 2 General Election, and there are a number of opportunities for citizens to avoid long lines on Election Day.

As of Oct. 19, 670 ballots had been cast in person and 535 mailed ballots were received at the Floyd County Registrar’s Office since early voting began Sept. 17.

Early voting is available on the top floor of the building, in the Registrar's Office, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and two Saturdays before Election Day: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Curbside voting assistance is also available in the back parking lot of the courthouse, in a parking spot close to the Sheriff's Office.

Polling places in each district open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Sample ballots for each district are available at www.floydcova.org/voter-registrar.

With additional questions, call (540) 745-9350.