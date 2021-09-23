Dogs involved in attack will remain with owners

FLOYD — Three Floyd dogs were declared dangerous in court Sept. 9 after they attacked a pedestrian last month, and their owners must follow specific guidelines in order to keep them.

The civil charges were brought by a Floyd County Animal Control Deputy against Floyd residents Casey E. and Teresa M. Martin, whose dogs attacked a pedestrian walking on Rush Fork Road the morning of Aug. 19.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment from the scene, Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig said Aug. 23, noting the victim also declined to press charges.

Animal Control and the Floyd County Health Department investigated the incident.

The three dogs were held in quarantine for 10 days, according to Gary Coggins, environmental health manager of the New River Health District, and Floyd County Health Department, because of various vaccination statuses.

“One of the dogs has a current vaccination, one has an expired vaccination and one has an unknown vaccination status,” Coggins explained Aug. 27. “Regardless of vaccination status, if the suspect animals are healthy at the end of the 10 day observation period, then there is no risk of rabies, which is our primary concern.”