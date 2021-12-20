 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Certification before graduation
0 Comments

Certification before graduation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fall semester CNAs

CNAs Karlie Nichols, Layla Martin, Keighley Tunstall, Vivian Sanchez and Faith Thompson.

 Submitted photo

Five Floyd County High School students in Senora Faulkner’s Dual Enrollment Nursing Assistant II course completed and passed their Virginia State Board of Nursing CNA exams earlier this month.

From left to right is Karlie Nichols, Layla Martin, Keighley Tunstall, Vivian Sanchez and Faith Thompson.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics