Floyd’s first salt therapy room offers rest, relief

“New year, new service,” said Christina Alba of Manifesting Wellness Family Chiropractic who recently opened a community Salt Therapy Room at her 613 E. Main Street chiropractic office.

Studies have found that salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, is beneficial for respiratory conditions, skin problems and allergies.

Salt, a natural and safe ingredient, has been recognized for its therapeutic properties for at least as far back as the 12th Century when the salt caves of Eastern Europe were popular wellness destinations. Gargling with warm salt water for a sore throat and using salt water to rinse out sinuses are doctor recommended treatments that have been used for generations. Saline, a salt solution, is an age-old treatment for wounds.

“It’s calming to the nervous system and to the body,” said Alba who uses a portable halogenerator machine that releases a cloud of tiny salt particles that can barely be seen in the softly lit Salt Therapy Room.

The room is equipped with two loungers, one with a Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field mat that pulses beneficial electromagnetic frequencies to the body, which is an option for patrons to use while receiving Salt Therapy.