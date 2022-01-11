Floyd’s first salt therapy room offers rest, relief

“New year, new service,” said Christina Alba of Manifesting Wellness Family Chiropractic who recently opened a community Salt Therapy Room at her 613 E. Main Street chiropractic office.
Studies have found that salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, is beneficial for respiratory conditions, skin problems and allergies.
Salt, a natural and safe ingredient, has been recognized for its therapeutic properties for at least as far back as the 12th Century when the salt caves of Eastern Europe were popular wellness destinations. Gargling with warm salt water for a sore throat and using salt water to rinse out sinuses are doctor recommended treatments that have been used for generations. Saline, a salt solution, is an age-old treatment for wounds.
“It’s calming to the nervous system and to the body,” said Alba who uses a portable halogenerator machine that releases a cloud of tiny salt particles that can barely be seen in the softly lit Salt Therapy Room.
The room is equipped with two loungers, one with a Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field mat that pulses beneficial electromagnetic frequencies to the body, which is an option for patrons to use while receiving Salt Therapy.
“The particles are so small they can reach the deepest regions of the lungs. Water is attracted to salt. If you have mucous in your lungs the salt attaches to it and loosens it up,” Alba explained.
Norman Edelman, senior scientific advisor to the American Lung Association, states that salt therapy can be helpful in alleviating the symptoms of lung diseases such as asthma or COPD on the Association’s webpage.
He describes the salt therapy process like this: “When fine salt particles are inhaled, they will fall on the airway linings and draw water into the airway, thinning the mucus and making it easier to raise, thus making people feel better.”
“Users receive the full benefits of a traditional salt cave within a much shorter period of time. Even five- or 10-minute sessions in the Floyd Salt Room creates a noticeable effect,” said Alba, who received her chiropractic doctorate degree in 2018 and has been providing chiropractic care at her current location since April 2020.
She explained that her portable halogenerator uses much less salt than traditional halogenerators, which means that “salt isn’t getting on your clothes, shoes and other belongings.”
Another benefit: “A clean respiratory system naturally results in higher oxygen intake, increased energy and an improved immune system,” said Alba. It’s also antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.
Richard Linkous said on Facebook after a session in The Salt Therapy Room, “It worked better than my prescribed inhaler.
The Salt Room is a compliment to Alba’s range of healing services, which include Advanced Biostructural Correction adjustments, Functional Genetic Nutrition, Saliva and hair testing for food sensitivities, and Neurosensory Integration.
“Right now, I’m pain free, and that’s great,” said Jean Woods, who had just received an adjustment to manage the pain from a back injury. Woods said she likes that Alba doesn’t perform the cracking and popping kind of adjustments.
ABC is a hands-on, low velocity manipulation technique that provides structural and postural correction, which in turn relieves stress and tension on the body. Patients stand against the wall for most of the adjustments, made to bones that the body can’t self-correct.
Woods has also tried the new Salt Therapy Room.
“It instilled a sense of stillness,” she said. The sounds of ocean waves played softly, adding to the overall relaxing experience that Woods said slowed down her overactive brain.
The cost of receiving salt therapy at Manifesting Wellness Family Chiropractic is $30 for 30 minutes, but Alba also offers Salt Therapy Room memberships for extended use at $50 a week or $200 a month.
For more information, rates for other services and to book appointments, visit www.manifestingwellness.com or call the office at (540) 328-5058.