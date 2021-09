FLOYD — A Gospel Singing will be hosted by the Christiansburg Church of the Brethren Saturday, Sept. 18, and feature a Floyd group, as well as a singer from Pilot.

The singing begins at 6 p.m., Sept. 18, with Floyd’s Sounds of Harmony, Pilot’s Dale Buckner and the New River Valley’s The Glorylanders at 310 S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg.

The public is welcome, and the music will be transmitted outside the church so community members can listen from their car or inside.