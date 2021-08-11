FCSO faces staffing challenges

Sheriff Brian Craig, facing multiple vacancies in the department’s crew of dispatchers, is also facing a sharply declining pool of applicants seeking jobs in law enforcement in Floyd County, he told Floyd Board of Supervisors Tuesday, citing wages as one obstacle.
“It’s the smallest pool of applicants since I have been sheriff,” Craig said Aug. 10. “Nobody wants these jobs, not when they make $20 an hour working at Hardees. Or they can get twice that amount at (Hollingsworth and Vose).”
Craig said he is competing with police agencies that offer singing bonuses, and the Virginia State Police that is advertising for new positions and offering lateral transfers.
“There is no doubt that people here love Floyd County,” he told the board, “but people are not showing up for interviews.”
The sheriff said a push in the General Assembly to raise the minimum hourly rate to $15 is more than his dispatchers are paid. He said law enforcement jobs are out-of-favor as are other positions “in public service.”
“You all are crazier than I am,” he told the Supervisors. “Nobody wants these jobs. The big question is ‘why?’ “
While he is facing filling three vacancies for dispatchers right when the state is mandating new education requirements that must in be in place by the start of 2022, a problem that is more difficult because such mandates come without funding. He has been able to get on the back side of a funded program with Galax for some financial help.
Since becoming sheriff, Craig has pushed for new salary levels for his deputies after the department had lost too many to other jurisdictions with higher salaries and benefits, and has put some into place that has reduced the departures.
With a new deputy due to graduate from the academy, he told the board he will provide an update on needs in a couple of months.
In another matter before the board Tuesday, Tina King, executive director of The New River Valley on Aging, reported on the outlook on resuming programs hobbled by COVID-19 restrictions and said the agency doubled its door-to-door meals during the pandemic, increasing to 57 served.
She praised a program by the sheriff’s department, which contacts seniors, many of them living alone, to make sure they are getting help and support they need. She also said Medicare is helping more than 1,200 seniors in Floyd County.
A big problem, King told the board, is a severe shortage of those providing home services to seniors. “At this time, we have only one person getting home services in Floyd County,” she said.
In another report to the board, Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Laura Oliver, thanked the board for accepting photos from county girl scouts. The photos now hang on the walls of the meeting room for the board.
She said the start of school this week also signals more efforts by the Girls Scouts to resume planting trees, working with poultry and other programs.
In other matters before the board Tuesday:
- The board, in a 5-0 report, approved a memorandum of understanding on funding allocations from the opioid settlement against pharmaceutical companies. The settlement provides 15 percent of the funds to participating political subdivisions, 70 percent to the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and 15 percent to the Commonwealth. Exact dollar amounts are not yet determined;
- Supervisors unanimously approved budget fund transfers and funding carryover requests from various county departments. The transfers and carryovers are part of moving from the old fiscal year, which ended on June 30, to the new year that began on July 1.