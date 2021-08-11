FCSO faces staffing challenges

Sheriff Brian Craig, facing multiple vacancies in the department’s crew of dispatchers, is also facing a sharply declining pool of applicants seeking jobs in law enforcement in Floyd County, he told Floyd Board of Supervisors Tuesday, citing wages as one obstacle.

“It’s the smallest pool of applicants since I have been sheriff,” Craig said Aug. 10. “Nobody wants these jobs, not when they make $20 an hour working at Hardees. Or they can get twice that amount at (Hollingsworth and Vose).”

Craig said he is competing with police agencies that offer singing bonuses, and the Virginia State Police that is advertising for new positions and offering lateral transfers.

“There is no doubt that people here love Floyd County,” he told the board, “but people are not showing up for interviews.”

The sheriff said a push in the General Assembly to raise the minimum hourly rate to $15 is more than his dispatchers are paid. He said law enforcement jobs are out-of-favor as are other positions “in public service.”

“You all are crazier than I am,” he told the Supervisors. “Nobody wants these jobs. The big question is ‘why?’ “