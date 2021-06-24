Small Town Summer starts strong

The weather was perfect for the first Floyd Small Town Summer evening of 2021, the beginning of a series of events hosted by the town at the Warren Lineberry Park. The Thursday event drew a large crowd with families that spread out blankets and children playing in the grass on and on the playground.

Amanda Bocchi and The Soul Food from Roanoke opened the musical portion of the evening. Dancers danced to the World Music grooves of Floyd’s own Music Road Company, whose music flowed from funk, reggae, rock, blues, soul, afro-beat and island dance.

One out of town dancer noted that the event had a “celebratory feeling,” and that she enjoyed dancing and seeing the smiles on people’s faces.

“It was a wonderful reunion of everyone being out again now that the pandemic restrictions are subsiding,” said attendee Joe Klein. The movie “The Croods: A New Age was shown after dusk.”

The next Small Town Summer event will be on Thursday, July 1. Visit www.floydsmalltownsummer.com to learn more.