‘Community awareness’ a key in solving bear problem

FLOYD — The bears that are ravaging Floyd County green boxes and showing up at homes have learned that both places have food left ready for them to eat because of human negligence, Virginia Tech Biologist Betsy Stinson told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
In a long, detailed presentation, Stinson, who works with the Commonwealth’s Department of Wildlife Resources, said “many of the conflicts we have with bears statewide are related to trash. About 60 percent of their food source comes from there.”
Another 20 percent comes from seed put out in bird feeders, she added. If people want to top the problem, “manage and secure your garbage.”
Stinson said it is illegal to feed bears and it is also illegal to put food out to attract the animals. Foraging food “is their main job.”
The bear problem is statewide.
“None of this is unique to Floyd,” she told the supervisors. “People decide that recreational feeding of bears is a great idea. It is not. It is illegal in Virginia. The wildlife agency has been working on this issue for decades.”
Floyd is a natural area for bears because of it is rural and close to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Other areas, often with help from the Old Dominion, is addressing the issue. Some has set up “bear spot programs” and funding is available if the county provides a 30 percent match.
Stinson offered to work with county officials to help qualify for the Bear-Wise Community Cost Share Program to help apply for funds to meet a January 2022 deadline.
“We never know from year to year how much is available, but we can work with you to help set up human-bear conflict management,” she told the board. “We can tell Floyd what they need to know. Citizen awareness is a key. Good partnership with the program can help.”
Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources is in the last year of a 10-year Bear management program and Stinson said work on a new 10-year plan depends on “stakeholders” like agriculture producer, homeowners, wildlife watchers and others.
She pointed out programs in Pulaski and Blacksburg that have helped provide bear-proof trash cans, better management of solid waste sites and improvement to collection stations. The praised the waste management staff of the county for their attention to needs urged residents to fully close green box doors after depositing trash.
“Leaving the doors open provides an invitation to bears,” she said. “They are smart, intelligent animals that learn. The weak link is human.”
County Administrator Linda Millsaps told the board she has provided information to Stinson in a survey to start work on helping put together a plan to deal with the bears.
The presentation by Stinson included a visual presentation that included photos of bears in both humorous and dangerous situations at waste disposal sites around the state.
“We must remember that we are dealing with a human health hazard,” she said. “It is human-bear conflict management. Citizen awareness is important.”
Bears, she said, have a “huge zone, approximately a six-mile one. They can smell food a mile away.”
The supervisors told Millsaps and her staff to continue to work on developing a program for final board implementation and approval. Stinson said Virginia will provide more information, including links to internet resources along with personalized help, including help to develop a bear management system ordinance.
In other matters before the board Tuesday, Voter registrar Amy Ingram told supervisors that while final numbers are not complete in the new census, changes by Virginia, is requiring the town to be its own precinct rather than be part of the Courthouse District.
Incomplete numbers, however, allows the county to request a waiver of the chance for the upcoming state elections this year, and the board voted 4-0 approve the request, with Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Final population numbers will require changes in district lines, Ingram added.
After a 75-minute closed door executive session, County Attorney Steve Durbin asked the board to support “yes” on the proposed bankruptcy by Perdue Pharma LP in its battle over widespread distribution of opioid claims prescription medications like OxyContin and its misuse by patients.
The bankruptcy, if approved by a judge, would place the company under control of a National Abatement Trust that will disburse payments to damage by abuse of the drug.
The Perdue Pharma issue was a last-minute addition to a closed session that was originally scheduled to deal with a pending real estate issue.