‘Community awareness’ a key in solving bear problem

FLOYD — The bears that are ravaging Floyd County green boxes and showing up at homes have learned that both places have food left ready for them to eat because of human negligence, Virginia Tech Biologist Betsy Stinson told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

In a long, detailed presentation, Stinson, who works with the Commonwealth’s Department of Wildlife Resources, said “many of the conflicts we have with bears statewide are related to trash. About 60 percent of their food source comes from there.”

Another 20 percent comes from seed put out in bird feeders, she added. If people want to top the problem, “manage and secure your garbage.”

Stinson said it is illegal to feed bears and it is also illegal to put food out to attract the animals. Foraging food “is their main job.”

The bear problem is statewide.

“None of this is unique to Floyd,” she told the supervisors. “People decide that recreational feeding of bears is a great idea. It is not. It is illegal in Virginia. The wildlife agency has been working on this issue for decades.”