Altizer Jr. to spend 30 days in jail for disorderly conduct

A Hanover man who disrupted a Black Lives Matter celebration at the Floyd County Courthouse by waving a Confederate flag while walking through the crowd chanting insults and racial epithets will spend the last part of 2020 in the New River Valley Jail after his second appearance in a county courtroom on disorderly conduct charges.
Roger Andrew Altizer Jr. of Mechanicsville was working in Floyd County on a construction project in June when he appeared at the Floyd4Floyd rally celebrating Juneteenth, responding to taunts by ripping off his shirt and challenging a rally participant to a fight, called another “a little b*tch” and wanted to fight anyone who came near him to fight.
In District Court Judge Randall Duncan asked Altizer just what message was he trying to convey with his taunts, obscenities and epithets before finding him guilty with a sentence of a year, with nine months suspended, a $2,500 fine and an order to take anger management courses.
In District Court, Altizer entered not guilty pleas to charges of disorderly conduct and assault & battery. In Circuit Court Tuesday, he entered a guilty plea to disorderly contact and received a month in jail with fines. Judge Mike Fleenor ordered Altizer to report to the regional jail on Dec. 7 to begin his 30-day term.
The plea deal Tuesday was quick, with no witnesses. In General District Court in June, Altizer’s defense attorney Ryan Hamrick said his client was provoked by taunts from the crowd. Sheriff Brian Craig, however, told the court Altizer’s “demeanor did not appear to be friendly, especially after taking off his shirt.” Craig noted that the rally had nothing to do with the Confederate flag or the memorial on the Courthouse lawn.
Craig said he called for deputies to respond when Altizer lunged at “a gentleman with gray hair.“
“It had nothing to do with that,” the sheriff testified in June. “It was Juneteenth, Black Lives Matters.”
Altizer’s plea and punishment kicked off a long day in Circuit Court that began with Drug Court, then moved into open sessions shortly before 10 a.m. but was interrupted by recesses as prosecutors and defense attorneys tried to work out deals. A second open session began at 12:30 p.m. with other hearings scheduled at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
A total of 12 cases were continued when agreements could not be reached or attorneys and clients needed more times to study a sentencing report or additional witnesses were needed.
In one case, Justin Edward Landon of Floyd entered a guilty plea for contempt and failure to appear but was sentenced to time he has served waiting for a hearing.
In another, David Eugene Hixon II of Pilot received a $2,500 unsecured bond as he awaits probation violations hearing on Feb. 12, 2021.
An expected sentencing on Cody Allan Arrington of Callaway on drug distribution and conspiracy charges was continued until Jan. 26, 2021 – the 11th continuance since his grand jury indictment on July 3, 2018.
