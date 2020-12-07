Altizer Jr. to spend 30 days in jail for disorderly conduct

A Hanover man who disrupted a Black Lives Matter celebration at the Floyd County Courthouse by waving a Confederate flag while walking through the crowd chanting insults and racial epithets will spend the last part of 2020 in the New River Valley Jail after his second appearance in a county courtroom on disorderly conduct charges.

Roger Andrew Altizer Jr. of Mechanicsville was working in Floyd County on a construction project in June when he appeared at the Floyd4Floyd rally celebrating Juneteenth, responding to taunts by ripping off his shirt and challenging a rally participant to a fight, called another “a little b*tch” and wanted to fight anyone who came near him to fight.

In District Court Judge Randall Duncan asked Altizer just what message was he trying to convey with his taunts, obscenities and epithets before finding him guilty with a sentence of a year, with nine months suspended, a $2,500 fine and an order to take anger management courses.

In District Court, Altizer entered not guilty pleas to charges of disorderly conduct and assault & battery. In Circuit Court Tuesday, he entered a guilty plea to disorderly contact and received a month in jail with fines. Judge Mike Fleenor ordered Altizer to report to the regional jail on Dec. 7 to begin his 30-day term.