‘Investing in Appalachia:’ Northam recommends projects for funding

“The ARC is a key funding tool for addressing the unique challenges facing our Appalachian region,” said Northam. “Investing in Appalachia is more important now than ever before as we work to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that no area of the Commonwealth is left behind in our recovery. These 13 projects align with our ongoing efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of all those in our Appalachian communities by creating new economic opportunities, building critical infrastructure, preparing a skilled workforce and supporting community development.”