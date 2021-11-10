JV Lady Buffs netted 10 wins throughout season

In an experimental post-season district tournament for junior varsity volleyball players, the Lady Buffaloes pushed hard against the Carroll County Lady Cavaliers last week before losing the fifth and final set of a 3-2 loss in the Alan Cantrell gym of Floyd County High School.

The Lady Buffs on Nov. 3 dominated the opening set 25-17 before a sparse crowd in a week of sporting events every night, including a competing JV football game.

The Lady Cavs, however, came back with a 25-8 win over the Lady Buffs, who responded with a 25-12 second win in the third set. A hard-fought fourth set could have gone either way before the Lady Cavs won 25-22 and forced a fifth and deciding set.

That match bounced back before Carroll County clinched the win 15-12. Fifth sets are shorter than regular sets.

JV teams normally don’t have post-season playoffs but the experimental one this year could start giving the teams, which are considered a “middle school” operation in Virginia, something new in coming seasons.

The JV Lady Buffs had a good season with 10 wins and 10 sweeps of 2-0 set wins.