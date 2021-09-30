CFC accepting applications from families

FLOYD — Floyd’s Christmas for Children nonprofit strives to provide every child in Floyd County with clothing, toys and food on Christmas morning, and families experiencing financial hardships are invited to apply for such aid beginning Oct. 1.

Applicants should start the process online at www.christmasforchildrenfloyd.com before visiting the Floyd Moose Lodge during specific hours Oct. 1-8.

Required documentation includes proof of residence, proof of household income, identification for all household members enrolled in school and a Department of Social Services letter of eligibility. A full list of required documentation is available online.

After starting the process online, applicants can visit the Floyd Moose Lodge, 444 Floyd Highway S., on the following dates:

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4, from 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For additional information, beginning Sept. 30, community members can call CFC at (540) 745-3370, and leave a message if necessary. A volunteer will return the call within two business days.