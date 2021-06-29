Faulty grill caused Cafe fire

FLOYD — The Pharm House Cafe hopes to reopen for takeout soon following a fire June 21 that was caused by a defective grill, Portia Thompson, owner of the Cafe and Pharmacy said this week.

Floyd Volunteer Fire Station 1 responded to the call Monday morning.

There were no injuries and no “major damage,” Thompson said, adding she hopes for the Cafe to be fully reopened by Aug. 1.

The Cafe staff thanked the community in a Facebook post June 21, and said they were “able to get everything cleaned up” that evening.

Updates about the Cafe and its reopening can be found at www.facebook.com/townoffloyd. The Pharm House Pharmacy and its operations are not affected by the cafe closure in any way.