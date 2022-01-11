Expansion on-deck for Phoenix Hardwoods

Phoenix Hardwoods and Floyd County Economic Development Authority received $10,000 to expand the business’ operation Tuesday, a project that will bring eight new jobs to the area and new life to the former Farmers Supply building on Main Street.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina K. Ring was in Floyd Jan. 11 to make the announcement and present Jeff, Annie and Ben Armistead with a state flag that flew over the Capitol.

The ceremony was also streamed on Phoenix Hardwoods' Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PhoenixHardwoods.

“I am thrilled that we are able to partner with a community like Floyd County to support a company like Phoenix Hardwoods as both appreciate Virginia’s hardwood resources as much as I do,” Ring said in an official release from the Governor’s Office after the event.

Ring, who grew up in Craig County, commended Phoenix Hardwoods’ sustainability in repurposing and refurbishing forestry products, as well as the business’s drive to train artists in woodworking.

The Armisteads bought Phoenix Hardwoods in 2019 from Bill and Corrinne Graefe, and plans to open in its new home on Main Street in the spring.