Expansion on-deck for Phoenix Hardwoods

Phoenix Hardwoods and Floyd County Economic Development Authority received $10,000 to expand the business’ operation Tuesday, a project that will bring eight new jobs to the area and new life to the former Farmers Supply building on Main Street.
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina K. Ring was in Floyd Jan. 11 to make the announcement and present Jeff, Annie and Ben Armistead with a state flag that flew over the Capitol.
The ceremony was also streamed on Phoenix Hardwoods' Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PhoenixHardwoods.
“I am thrilled that we are able to partner with a community like Floyd County to support a company like Phoenix Hardwoods as both appreciate Virginia’s hardwood resources as much as I do,” Ring said in an official release from the Governor’s Office after the event.
Ring, who grew up in Craig County, commended Phoenix Hardwoods’ sustainability in repurposing and refurbishing forestry products, as well as the business’s drive to train artists in woodworking.
The Armisteads bought Phoenix Hardwoods in 2019 from Bill and Corrinne Graefe, and plans to open in its new home on Main Street in the spring.
“In addition to keeping the (original Phoenix Hardwoods) facility and retaining their team of talented young artisans, the company’s retail expansion into the Town of Floyd is breathing new life into the old Farmer’s Supply store,” the release stated, adding Farmers Supply opened in the 1930’s and closed in late-2020.
Ring explained Jan. 11 the $10,000 grant from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund will be matched by Floyd County. She noted AFID grants are designed to encourage local sourcing of forestry materials.
Phoenix Hardwoods’ expansion will lead to $100,000 in new capital investment, Ring added, and allow the company to purchase $76,000-worth of Virginia-grown hardwoods during the next three years.
“As a lifelong conservationist, I'm overwhelmed and elated to receive this AFID grant,” said Phoenix Hardwoods’ Jeff Armistead. “This will allow Phoenix Hardwoods to expand and continue our work with Virginia's sustainable natural and human resources, trees and jobs."