The Perfect Gift Shop’s fifth year ‘a great success’

More than 2,000 gifts were chosen by children and adults with developmental disabilities for loved ones during The Perfect Gift Shop’s two-week 2021 season that concluded Dec. 23. A total of 335 young shoppers visited the shop in its fifth year.

The Floyd community of volunteers and donors made 2021 a great success, the nonprofit stated in a release this week, notably thanking the following: Linda LaPlante lead a gift making team of talented Floyd knitters and crafters; and Denise Grant and Vicki Lunden who put together over 65 blankets as the perfect gift for an adult or a child.

Each year since Toni Lamberti first suggested fabric bags, a team of gift bag makers have provided their sewing talents to produce reusable fabric bags for wrapping gifts, and 2021 was no exception. Chris Small created beautiful floral arrangements for the Open House, which were then made available as a way for donors to Sponsor-A-Child.

Citizen's Co-op sent a team of volunteers to move The Perfect Gift Shop into the Floyd Baptist Church Annex before the shop opened.

Joan Earman, Vera Small, Lynn Mace and other volunteers worked more than 1,000 hours to set up and staff the Shop.