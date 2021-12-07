The Perfect Gift Shop donations due Dec. 8; Open House set for Thursday

The Perfect Gift Shop will host an Open House on Thursday evening for community members to visit before it officially opens, and donations for the 2021 store are due tomorrow, Dec. 8.

Now in its fifth year of operation, TPGS is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing a shopping experience for children and developmentally delayed young adults who might otherwise not be able to experience the joy of giving.

New and nearly new items can be donated for the 2021 shop until Wednesday, Dec. 8. To donate items, stop by the Floyd Baptist Church Annex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at other times, by calling (540) 449-4220.

“The Open House will be an opportunity for the Floyd community, TPGS volunteers, donors and others to see the beautifully decorated Floyd Baptist Church Annex and what our shoppers will experience beginning the following day,” TPGS stated in a release.

TPGS 2021 opens to shoppers 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 10 to Dec. 23 at the Floyd Baptist Church Annex.

From 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, visit the Floyd Baptist Church Annex (509 E. Main St.) to get a sneak peek of the culmination of hundreds of hours of volunteer work.