New manager for farmers market

The SustainFloyd Foundation announced Saturday the appointment of Abigail Patterson to be the next Floyd Farmers Market manager beginning Dec. 4 with the opening of the winter edition of the market.

A ceremony was held on Nov. 20 at the Community Pavilion to honor Melissa Branks, who has managed the market for four seasons, and present her with a basket of gifts and lots of accolades for her great work over the years.

Abigail will begin on Dec. 4 with the opening of the winter market, to be held this year at the market pavilion on south Locust Street.

To learn more about the Floyd Farmers Market, visit www.floydfarmersmarket.org. For more details about SustainFloyd, visit www.sustainfloyd.org.