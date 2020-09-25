Floyd landmark Farmers' Supply is closing

Yearout-Patton explained that after President Trump placed tariffs on China in an attempt to equalize trade, “The costs of things just went up unbelievably. That was the first thing we had to deal with…Stuff got harder to get.” The challenge of increased prices was “moot” compared to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though.

According to Yearout-Patton, the Ball Canning Company saw a 150% increase this year in home canning, which made it difficult to find canning jars, lids and other supplies. That was just one consequence of folks spending more time at home and taking on more homewares projects, she said. “It wasn’t just canning…it was sandpaper, the garden hoe, water hoses.” Yearout-Patton said in addition to supply issues, warehouses were coping with sickness among workers and truck drivers.

On top of all that, she said that the “little guys” struggled to compete with online retailers like Amazon, which can buy supplies in huge quantities and then undercut local, family-owned businesses like Farmer’s Supply on prices. Over the years, Farmer’s Supply has maintained a close and loyal relationship with its customers and Yearout-Patton said now, folks are attempting to rally around the store. “Someone tried to start a GoFundMe,” she said. “It’s not the money. We’re old, we’re tired, we need rest. But we’ve been blessed.”