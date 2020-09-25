Floyd landmark Farmers' Supply is closing

One day in the early ‘90s, Jack Lawson asked Janice Yearout-Patton to lunch. She was working for the Chamber of Commerce at the time, and he was the part-owner of Farmer’s Supply in downtown Floyd, so she assumed he wanted to talk about Chamber initiatives. “In the course of the lunch, he told me he thought it was time to put a Yearout back in the Farmer’s Supply,” Yearout-Patton recalled during a recent interview with the Floyd Press. That’s how she became manager of the landmark store on Main Street.
The Yearout and Lawson families had a long history of collaboration when it came to the hardware store. Lawson took over the building and the business in the ‘70s, but before that, it had belonged to his grandfather. “My grandfather and his brother-in-law bought the building and turned it into a Ford dealership,” Lawson explained. That was in the 1930s, when the garage was stocked with Model Ts. Farmer’s Supply existed in the building across the street (which now houses the Floyd Country Store.) “Then, they gave up the dealership and the gentleman who owned Farmer’s Supply, they brought him in,” Lawson said.
What kept Lawson in the business so long? “I just like Floyd an awful lot,” he said.
Yearout-Patton’s father was manager of the store back then. She said she used to follow him around with a legal pad while he took inventory. When Lawson offered Yearout-Patton her father’s former job, her first impulse was that she was underqualified. “I don’t know anything about hardware,” she told Lawson. He said she had management experience, and that was enough. He could teach her the rest.
“I drove (Jack) crazy for quite some time, and worried (my) Daddy to death. But I learned so much from my customers,” Yearout-Patton said. “It was mostly men back then…They educated me, and they were so kind. And I think that’s what I’ll miss the most—those relationships that I’ve built over 30 years.”
Farmer’s Supply will begin its going-out-of-business sale on Oct. 1, after decades of building memories and serving customers in Floyd County. The goal is to sell off inventory and close the business, though the Lawsons will retain the building and real estate for now.
Yearout-Patton guessed that Farmer’s Supply is one of the county’s oldest businesses and together, she and Lawson have steered it through change and growth over the past 30 years. “The Lawsons have had it forever and the Yearouts have run it about that long,” she said. “I’m not sure which of us is the saddest about quitting.” Ultimately, though, Lawson and Yearout-Patton decided for several reasons that the time was right to hang it up.
For one, nobody in Lawson’s family is prepared to take over the business. Furthermore, business has been “marginal” in the past few months, he said. “It’s awful hard to acquire inventory,” he explained, due to competition with larger retailers, the current state of tariffs with China and of course, the pandemic that has swept through the country.
Yearout-Patton explained that after President Trump placed tariffs on China in an attempt to equalize trade, “The costs of things just went up unbelievably. That was the first thing we had to deal with…Stuff got harder to get.” The challenge of increased prices was “moot” compared to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though.
According to Yearout-Patton, the Ball Canning Company saw a 150% increase this year in home canning, which made it difficult to find canning jars, lids and other supplies. That was just one consequence of folks spending more time at home and taking on more homewares projects, she said. “It wasn’t just canning…it was sandpaper, the garden hoe, water hoses.” Yearout-Patton said in addition to supply issues, warehouses were coping with sickness among workers and truck drivers.
On top of all that, she said that the “little guys” struggled to compete with online retailers like Amazon, which can buy supplies in huge quantities and then undercut local, family-owned businesses like Farmer’s Supply on prices. Over the years, Farmer’s Supply has maintained a close and loyal relationship with its customers and Yearout-Patton said now, folks are attempting to rally around the store. “Someone tried to start a GoFundMe,” she said. “It’s not the money. We’re old, we’re tired, we need rest. But we’ve been blessed.”
Yearout-Patton detailed the joys of working in a small town for so many years, such as getting to know her customers well enough that she knew to stock birdseed for one customer, or particular hardware supplies for another. “We like our customers and we’ve really tried to be good to them. They’ve been good to us,” she said. Lawson added, “It’s been a good ride. We’ve both enjoyed it, and we both got a pretty good living out of it.”
For years, on the third Friday in December, Farmer’s Supply would host its annual Customer Appreciation Day. “We fed customers and anyone on the street who wandered in,” Yearout-Patton said. “And the store would be elbow-to-elbow. This store has always been sort of like a family.” The staff also put its heart into decorating the store’s well-known front windows for various seasons.
Yearout-Patton told a story about a couple who had spoken for a piece of property in Patrick County, only to drive through downtown Floyd one Sunday night soon afterward. The store was closed, but the couple noticed the Christmas-themed display in the window, Yearout-Patton said. “They decided that if just a little downtown shop in a little town cared enough about where they lived to invest that much time into their windows, then they wanted to live here.” The couple still lives in Floyd, she said.
Yearout-Patton said she and Lawson do worry about what the store’s absence will do to the downtown. However, Lawson was hopeful that a young entrepreneur would soon replace the business with something new.
The store grew quickly under Yearout-Patton’s leadership, and more efficient too after Lawson brought in computers and digitized the store’s stock. Lawson said watching Yearout-Patton thrive as store manager was one of the high points of his career. “I think the real highlight for me is seeing how Janice has run the store,” he said. “Janice put her heart and soul into this business and has done a great job with it.” Lawson was also sure to thank the Bank of Floyd (Skyline Bank) for its supportive partnership over many decades.
Yearout-Patton’s management included expanding the store’s inventory to serve a growing tourist population, she said. “The market has changed a lot in recent years…But as more tourist things came into the area, we began to add, trying to tap into that market,” she said. “You walk a fine line.”
Regarding their plans for retirement, neither Yearout-Patton nor Lawson indicated they’d be slowing down. In addition to being active in her church and at the Floyd Center for the Arts, Yearout-Patton said she’ll fill her time with gardening, cooking and spending time with family, including several grandchildren. “My idea of a good time is a successful canning of green beans, so I’m going to do that plain old country stuff,” she said.
As for Lawson, he still owns and operates a cattle beef farm, as well as serving as a Skyline Soil and Water Conservation District Director. “Jack’s been active in the conservation business forever. It’s something Jack and my dad had in common, such a keen appreciation for the outdoors and the land,” Yearout-Patton said.
Farmer’s Supply’s going-out-of-business sale begins Oct. 1.
