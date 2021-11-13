Mule Sanctuary kicks off Christmas fundraiser

One of Floyd’s unique nonprofits, the Eternal Sunshine Mule Sanctuary in the Willis area is offering homemade candy this holiday season to raise funds to benefit its hoofed rescues.

The candy comes packaged in decorative boxes ready for gift-giving with a choice of four different flavors (chocolate covered cherries, peppermint, coconut cream or buttercream bonbons) and the option of being dipped in dark or milk chocolate.

Orders can be placed through a $15 donation per box via PayPal to eternalsunshinemulesanctuary@gmail.com with the buyer’s choice of flavor/flavors and chocolate choice listed in the notes section.

Boxes can be mailed for those who aren’t local with a two-box minimum order with an additional $10 for postage per order.

Founded in 2019 by Paula Althouse, ESMS’s mission is to save slaughter-bound mules, and the occasional horse, to let them live out their days in a leisurely pasture with other retirees.

ESMS hosts fundraisers year-round for its 16 total residents with proceeds going toward the mules’ monthly shed payment, grain and other essentials.

Learn more baout ESMS at www.eternalsunshinemulesanctuary.com.