After a scoreless first half in the Floyd County High School season opener — played on the artificial turf at Galax High because of a water-soaked natural field in Floyd — the Buffaloes opened up a 14-point lead against Carroll County’s Cavaliers in the third quarter before a safety by the Buffs gave the Cavs 2 points.

Then the Cavs scored 18 unanswered points in the final quarter on Feb. 22, with the final six coming in the last 17 seconds with one-yard run to break a 14-all tie.

The Buffaloes took the lead in the third with a 78-yard pass play from Wyatt Chaffin to Jaden Brewer and the extra point by Mason Keith. Then Nicholas Vest returned an interception 30 years for the second TD. Keith added the extra point.

A snap that said into the end zone gave the Cavs their only points in the third and the Buffs led 14-2 going into the final quarter. Two touchdown runs by Carroll’s Tristan Peckron tied up the score after both point-after attempts failed and the Buffs went into the final minute still thinking overtime until Brady Dalton slammed through the Buffaloes defense for the one-yard and the score. As with the other two TDs by the Cavs, the extra-point failed.

For the Buffs, Mason Keith ran for 72 yards on 18 carries. Chaffin’s 78-yard pass play to Brewer was the game’s longest through the air.