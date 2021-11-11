Buffs close regular season with win

For the second time this season, the Floyd County football Buffaloes pulled off a close win over the Carroll County Cavaliers in the regular-season closer last Friday night on Beale Field with a key two-point conversion with less than two minutes to play.

The Buffs came from a 7-0 deficit at the half, then tied up the game in the third with Nathan Saltus’ running touchdown and a successful point-after kick but the Cavs took the lead 24-7 in the fourth.

With 1:51 left on the clock late in the game Nov. 5, Emery Chaffin scored from two yards out and quarterback Kaleb Fenton hit Elijah St. Clair in the end zone for the two-point conversion and the win, giving the Buffaloes a 6-4 record for the season.

Earlier this year, in Hillsville, the Buffaloes tied up the game in regulation before scoring and adding a conversion in overtime to beat the Cavaliers, again by one-point.

Fenton passed for 102 yards. The regular season closer, played in frigid temperatures on Senior Night, put the Buffaloes into the regional playoffs against longtime rival Radford this week.