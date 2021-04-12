Junior golf tour registrations open

Another exciting season of junior golf is on tap as the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour 2021 season schedule has been announced. Celebrating its 23rd campaign, the Tour returns offering golfers up to age 18 the opportunity to learn golf rules, etiquette and skills while playing fantastic golf courses in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia. In addition, the Tour is convinced that the game of golf provides an excellent background to make new friends and develop social skills necessary for life success.

Executive Director Dewayne Belcher explains, “’Developing Character and Sportsmanship through the Game of Golf’ has been the motto since the beginning of the Tour in 1999. With that foundation, we have seen young players exhibit sportsmanship in inspiring ways.”

After negotiating the virus restrictions during the 2020 season, the Tour is hopeful of returning to normal in regard to gatherings for the academies and rules clinics. Belcher added, “We followed instructions from health authorities last year and altered the plan by putting instruction for the academies and rules clinic online for viewing. Our tournaments were played with a few special rules provisions to maintain social distance and reduce common touch points.”