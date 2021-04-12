Junior golf tour registrations open

Another exciting season of junior golf is on tap as the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour 2021 season schedule has been announced. Celebrating its 23rd campaign, the Tour returns offering golfers up to age 18 the opportunity to learn golf rules, etiquette and skills while playing fantastic golf courses in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia. In addition, the Tour is convinced that the game of golf provides an excellent background to make new friends and develop social skills necessary for life success.
Executive Director Dewayne Belcher explains, “’Developing Character and Sportsmanship through the Game of Golf’ has been the motto since the beginning of the Tour in 1999. With that foundation, we have seen young players exhibit sportsmanship in inspiring ways.”
After negotiating the virus restrictions during the 2020 season, the Tour is hopeful of returning to normal in regard to gatherings for the academies and rules clinics. Belcher added, “We followed instructions from health authorities last year and altered the plan by putting instruction for the academies and rules clinic online for viewing. Our tournaments were played with a few special rules provisions to maintain social distance and reduce common touch points.”
Action begins with the first of three golf academies on Saturday, May 22, at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford. Other instructional academies follow at Draper Valley Golf Club in Draper and Fincastle in Bluefield. The “Golf by the Rules” clinic will also be held at Fincastle. Tournament play begins in early June with stops at the River Course, The Greenbrier, Tazewell County Country Club, Glade Springs Resort, Auburn Hills Golf Club, Blacksburg Country Club and Fincastle.
Interested junior golfers can find all dates, events and sites at www.brjgt.com. Registration also can be completed on the website. Cost to join the tour is $30 and each tournament is $20 except for the season-ending Tour Championship. It is a two-day event and costs $40. Through the experience, the junior golfer will receive a number of BRJGT gifts including the official 2021 cap. Also, the player will become a better golfer, make many good friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Age groups are divided into the following categories: 17-18, 15-16, 13-14, (play 18 holes), 10-12 and 9 and Under (play 9 holes). Also, there is an additional developmental group for those who are brand new to golf. It is for ages 13-18, and will include a coach to accompany them for 9 holes during selected tournaments.
Additional information and pre-registration is available at www.brjgt.com.