Supervisors, Sheriff prepare to address FCSO funding

Craig said the school resource officers for the county public schools are necessary and said he is looking for ways to keep the one position that is losing its grant funding in place.

Funding or the one resource officer expires when the fiscal years ends on July 1, 2022, and Craig said he needs $39,000 to cover the loss for the rest of 2022. He wants to add another deputy to work with the school system.

The board asked Craig for more details and exact costs by the second meeting of October to see what might be done in this fiscal year and to help plan the budget for the new one that begins on July 1, 2022.

Craig notes that more than 15 Floyd County residents currently work in other jurisdiction and noted that he has lost three dispatchers recently with one saying they wanted a regular day job.

“They tell me, ‘Brian, it’s just not working.’”

Supervisors said they will see what can be done, starting with the next meeting on Oct. 26.

In another matter before the board Tuesday, the Supervisors looked at ways to redistribute some county residents between the current five districts that determine elected representatives to the school board and board of supervisors.