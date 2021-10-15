Supervisors, Sheriff prepare to address FCSO funding

Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that he cannot hold onto valued staff when places like Rural King can pay them more money and provide better benefits. He said a grant to pay for one of his school resource officers expires at the end of this fiscal year, and he needs money to keep him.
The news is part of a continuing problem that he and other county officers face in their departments, Craig said.
Craig told the board he will need $547,000 in increased funds over the next two years to provide competitive wages and benefits for his deputies, dispatchers and other staff.
“Deputies can go to Rural King for $18.25 an hour,” he said, noting that retail jobs are also far less dangerous and has regular hours. “We cannot keep up without help.”
Even with a program that provides some salary increases, Craig continues to lose officers to other departments, including the Virginia State Police, which now has a program that allows troopers to say in their home areas.
Craig gave the information to the board Tuesday “as a heads up.”
“I’m not asking for any money at this point, but it is coming,” he said.
Supervisor Lauren Yoder, who has said he will not seek re-election for his Locust Grove post, said he agrees with Craig. “It’s not a good time. We’re going to be in a world of hurt.”
Craig said the school resource officers for the county public schools are necessary and said he is looking for ways to keep the one position that is losing its grant funding in place.
Funding or the one resource officer expires when the fiscal years ends on July 1, 2022, and Craig said he needs $39,000 to cover the loss for the rest of 2022. He wants to add another deputy to work with the school system.
The board asked Craig for more details and exact costs by the second meeting of October to see what might be done in this fiscal year and to help plan the budget for the new one that begins on July 1, 2022.
Craig notes that more than 15 Floyd County residents currently work in other jurisdiction and noted that he has lost three dispatchers recently with one saying they wanted a regular day job.
“They tell me, ‘Brian, it’s just not working.’”
Supervisors said they will see what can be done, starting with the next meeting on Oct. 26.
In another matter before the board Tuesday, the Supervisors looked at ways to redistribute some county residents between the current five districts that determine elected representatives to the school board and board of supervisors.
New Census numbers have shown the Little River District, for example, with more residents than the other four districts of Courthouse, Locust Grove, Indian Valley and Burks Fork.
The board may also need to relocate the polling place for Little River from the Floyd Elementary School, which is in the town of Floyd and Courthouse District, to a location within Little River District. The polling place was moved from the Floyd County Rescue Squad Station 1 location in the district several years ago because it interfered with rescue squad operations. Registrar Amy Ingram told the board that changes in election regulations could require moving the voting location back to the district.
County Attorney Steve Durbin said he would check to see if it might be required.
In the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting, Town Council member David Whitaker came to the board about Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch for comments about him and a previous comment he made before the Board that advocated for better pay for county deputies since they are a line of defense in what he called a threat by Afghan refugees.
“Ms. Kuchenbuch is not a resident of the Courthouse District and unless I move into her district, does not represent me...,” Whitaker said. “You cannot take constructive criticism, and perhaps you need to re-think your position of trust. Represent your own constituents for a change.”
He said DeVito Kuchenbuch should call him to discuss such matters instead of speaking out publicly.
Public comments to the board are allowed but supervisors do not respond or take part in discussions, so Kuchenbuch had no comment back to Whitaker at the Tuesday meeting.
In another public comment, Jennifer Leary of Courthouse District asked the board to look at safety needs at the recreation park on Route 8 just outside of town, noting a lack of signage, park benches missing slats. She suggested organizing volunteers for a cleanup day and to help with fundraising for the recreation department.
Leary said the COVID-19 pandemic hit the recreation programs hard but asked the board to work on improvements to provide more recreation and replace damaged equipment.
After the public comment period, several supervisors complimented Leary for her “positive approach” with suggestions for what could be done to help improve the situation. Leary had noted that the stairs at the park needed repairs.
“I thought the staircase had been repaired,” Yoder said. County Administrator Linda Millsaps said it has been repaired eight times but needs replacement. Yoder and other told her to find out the best way to do so.
“If we don’t take care of that playground, we are letting the parents and children down,” said DeVito Kuchenbuch.