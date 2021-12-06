Livestock at large earns owner additional fines

A case of wandering cows and differing stories from the owner of the animals and his neighbor brought a trial to Floyd County Circuit Court last Tuesday that resulted in a $1,500 fine and a warning from the judge to follow the law.
Judge Mike Fleenor found Kirk Allen Shaver, 55, of Roanoke, guilty of six counts of allowing livestock to run at large off land he owns in Floyd County on Nov. 30, and fined $250 on each count, for a total of $1,500, then suspended $1,000 of that for a year with a warning that it could be imposed if the cows get out again and bring more complaints.
Floyd County Deputy Vaughn told the court that he responded to a complaint from a neighbor, Melissa Schneider, about Shaver’s cows getting out this summer and said it was not the first time it has happened.
Floyd County General Court records show multiple charges against Shaver about his calls, including five counts of cruelty to animals in May of 2020, another charge of them running free in December of 2020 and another from May of this year, where he was fined $200 but the fine and the court costs are classified as “past due” by the court.
Schneider testified that she has had ongoing problems with Shaver’s cows getting out and finding them on her land and on the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway. She provided photos to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, showing the cows on her land.
Shaver, appearing without an attorney and acting on his own without one, told the court that he “believed” the photos were taken at another time and, at one point in the hearing, said he wasn’t sure they were his cattle. He also said the previous owner of Schneider’s property never complained about his cattle getting out.
When Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp asked Shaver if he had any evidence or witnesses to support his claims, he responded that he shouldn’t have to because they were not his cows, which he later admitted they were.
Schneider said she worried about the safety of children and her animals.
“I’m sick of this,” she told the court. “This has been going on now for five years.”
Shaver tried to interrupt Schneider during her testimony, and Judge Fleenor told him to keep quiet and wait for his turn to ask her questions.
When he was allowed to cross examine, his questions became charges and claims not related to the charges in this case and the judge told him to stay on the issues raised.
In his closing arguments, Hupp said the evidence of photos and Shaver’s record shows he violates the law repeatedly by not keeping his cows within his fences.
“Those are his cows,” Hupp said, referring to the photos. He asked the court to impose maximum fines against Shaver and an additional civil penalty.
During his closing statement, the judge warned Shaver repeatedly to “stay on the issues of the case” and stopped him when he tried to talk about conspiracies he claims targets him.
Shaver was originally charged with eight counts of allowing animals to run free, but Hupp told the court that the photos only showed six cows, and the judge dismissed two of the charges before convicting him on six counts. The judge said the Commonwealth and Schneider provided photos and evidence that the cows were out, and the record showed a history of it happening.
He told Shaver that his claims were not evidence and did not provide a defense.
Shaver had appealed the case to the Circuit Court after the General District Court found him guilty and fined him on Aug. 8.
The ruling by Judge Fleenor added larger fines and more court costs to what he would have paid without an appeal.