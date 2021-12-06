Livestock at large earns owner additional fines

Shaver, appearing without an attorney and acting on his own without one, told the court that he “believed” the photos were taken at another time and, at one point in the hearing, said he wasn’t sure they were his cattle. He also said the previous owner of Schneider’s property never complained about his cattle getting out.

When Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp asked Shaver if he had any evidence or witnesses to support his claims, he responded that he shouldn’t have to because they were not his cows, which he later admitted they were.

Schneider said she worried about the safety of children and her animals.

“I’m sick of this,” she told the court. “This has been going on now for five years.”

Shaver tried to interrupt Schneider during her testimony, and Judge Fleenor told him to keep quiet and wait for his turn to ask her questions.

When he was allowed to cross examine, his questions became charges and claims not related to the charges in this case and the judge told him to stay on the issues raised.