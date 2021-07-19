Audiences join June Bug actors ‘under the sea’

The June Bug Center’s Musical presented three performances of The Little Mermaid Jr. at the Floyd County High School auditorium this weekend, incorporating a number of handmade props and set pieces made by campers at a June Bug Theatre Tech Camp class.

With a largely seasoned crew of 14 actors who participate in the Center's Musical Theatre Camp for Teens After School Program, along with Emily Gruver and Amanda Keyton as camp instructors, the team had three weeks to put the show together, said Gruver.

“It’s truly mind blowing what these kids can so when they put their minds to it.”

Adapted from the animated 1989 Disney film and the classic story by Hans Christian Anderson, the drama involves a mermaid named Ariel who dreams of the world above the sea and gives up her voice and her fins to find love.

The costumes were creative, the songs were catchy and the ensemble song and dance numbers were especially entertaining, incorporating just the right amount of tension, color, humor and mayhem.

Gruver, who has served as the Center’s executive director, will be taking a job teaching theatre at Blacksburg Middle School, and the Little Mermaid performances marked her last ones as director of the June Bug Center.