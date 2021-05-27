Buffs lose to Knights

In many of the matches played by the Lady Buffalo softball team, in this truncated COVID-19 season, the wins or losses have been lopsided. The team came out on the losing end last Friday with a 6-1 loss against the James River Lady Knights.

After a first inning of three up and three out for both sides, the Knights started scoring runs while the Lady Buffs had trouble getting baserunners home. One rally had a runner in scoring position on third base, but a pop fly ended the threat until a second rally brought the one run home.

With starter and usually consistent winning pitcher Olivia Yates facing a bases-loaded situation with no outs that could add even more runs by the Lady Knights, Hallie Williams came in and managed pitches that brought two outs from long fly balls and a tag out on the first base line to keep the score at 6-1.

The Lady Buffs are scheduled to play Franklin County in Rocky Mount this Thursday and face Carroll County at home next Tuesday and Glenvar on Monday, June 7.