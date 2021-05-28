Stonewall to host Food Bank Ministry

FLOYD — A Food Bank Ministry will be hosted by Stonewall House of Prayer and Restoration at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4 to assist those in need and offer fellowship. Anyone is welcome to attend at 134 Stonewall Road in Floyd.

Rev. Daniel Whitlock said it was placed upon “the hearts of the body of the church to reach out to the community in the same way that Christ gives to us.”

“In the Book of Matthew (14:12) Jesus reaches out to the people touching their needs, healing the sick and the lame. When evening came, the Disciples saw a need among the people, and the Lord reached out to their need of hunger the same way He reaches out still today… with just five loaves of bread and two fish, Jesus fed 5,000. Little is much when God is in it,” Whitlock said.

“We aren’t here to make a profit,” he added. “The doors of this church were opened to make a difference in the world we live in today with Jesus.”

Regular services at Stonewall House of Prayer and Restoration being at 10 a.m. on Sundays with Sunday School, followed at 11 a.m. by Worship.