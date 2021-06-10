Angels pauses intake of clothing donations

FLOYD — Angels in the Attic Ministries announced June 2 that the Donation Center will stop accepting clothing donations until further notice due to the amount of donations that needs to be processed for sale. The pause is also caused by a lack of volunteers to sort donated items.

The nonprofit said last week the "severe lack of volunteers at the Donation Center is mainly caused by all the disruptions of the pandemic," and sorting clothing takes the "most volunteer time" of all tasks at the Donation Center.

"Sorting furniture, pottery, lamps, tools and everything else takes much less time so those can continue to be handled by the current volunteer staff," Angels said.

Ralph Roe, Angels media volunteer, said the Donation Center has reached a challenging stage of "physical space vs staffing," and pausing the acceptance of clothing donations will help the group process larger items more efficiently without creating a back log of donations.

Angels in the Attic offers flexible volunteer scheduling, and the group noted in its announcement that it is "a great opportunity for young people to participate in community service."

Those interested in volunteering with Angels in the Attic should do one of the following: