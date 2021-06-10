Angels pauses intake of clothing donations

FLOYD — Angels in the Attic Ministries announced June 2 that the Donation Center will stop accepting clothing donations until further notice due to the amount of donations that needs to be processed for sale. The pause is also caused by a lack of volunteers to sort donated items.
The nonprofit said last week the "severe lack of volunteers at the Donation Center is mainly caused by all the disruptions of the pandemic," and sorting clothing takes the "most volunteer time" of all tasks at the Donation Center.
"Sorting furniture, pottery, lamps, tools and everything else takes much less time so those can continue to be handled by the current volunteer staff," Angels said.
Ralph Roe, Angels media volunteer, said the Donation Center has reached a challenging stage of "physical space vs staffing," and pausing the acceptance of clothing donations will help the group process larger items more efficiently without creating a back log of donations.
Angels in the Attic offers flexible volunteer scheduling, and the group noted in its announcement that it is "a great opportunity for young people to participate in community service."
Those interested in volunteering with Angels in the Attic should do one of the following:
- Stop by the Donation Center on Tuesday, Wednesdays or Fridays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and knock on the door to speak with a volunteer on-site. (Note: Be patient and give the volunteers time to get to the door before knocking again.)
- Email angelsfloydinfo@gmail.com to inquire.
- Stop by the Angels in the Attic Store on Locust Street in Floyd and ask to speak with a manager.
- Send the group a message on Facebook Messenger at www.facebook.com/AngelsintheAtticFloydVA.
The Donation Center is located at 112 Needmore Lane in Floyd, and the Angels in the Attic Store and Boutique are located on South Locust Street. Donations can be dropped off 24 hours a day, every day. Most donations can be placed inside the minibarn storage building in the paved upper driveway.
Furniture donations can be placed on the concrete pad (under the overhang of the large building) located at the end of the lower gravel driveway, which is just below the house, but it is preferred community members make furniture donations during open hours of the Furniture Store from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Donations are not accepted at the Angels Store or Boutique.
Learn more about Angels and its community service at www.facebook.com/AngelsintheAtticFloydVA.