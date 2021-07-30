County courthouse renamed

FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday honored retired Circuit Judge Marcus Long by voting 3-2 to rename the county courthouse after him through a resolution presented by former sheriff Shannon Zeman.
While all of the board members wanted to honor the judge who ran the Circuit Court for eight years, established a drug court that honored it latest graduates earlier that day, and established a record of strong action against drug dealers while offering compassion for those victimized by the substances, the 3-2 split vote recognized a question over whether or not to name the courtroom or the entire courthouse for the judge who was not reappointed in 2020.
After Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman offered a resolution to name the courthouse itself for Long, Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe suggested naming the courtroom itself for the judge, saying others in the county’s history could be considered for honor of the building itself.
Coleman, a county deputy sheriff, stood by his original motion and the amendment failed by a 3-2 vote with Boothe and Locust Grove representative Lauren Yoder supporting the amendment and Coleman, Joe Turman of Burks Fork and Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River voting “no.”
The same three Supervisors then voted to put Long’s name on the courthouse itself.
Turman, the board chairman, said he came to the meeting leaning to supporting naming the courtroom after Long but changed his mind after speeches by former sheriff Shannon Zeman, who offered the resolution, Safe Surfing President Eddie Worth, Floyd Bar Association President Jonathan Rogers, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom and a drug court graduate who said Judge Long saved his life.
Zeman had resolutions for both options for naming but presented the one to name the courthouse itself for Judge Long, praising the jurist for what he called “his tireless efforts against the meth epidemic” and his strong family ties to the community.
Rogers noted that he had joined Branscom and fellow attorney James Turk in support of Long during the fight to oust him, an effort that Zeman said was a political attack by Delegate Chris Hurst.
Worth told the board that Long, who lives in retirement near Charlotte, NC, continues to help the fight as a member of the Safe Surfing Foundation and other programs in the county.
Drug court graduate Leroy Robertson said Judge Long showed him there was a life after drugs and kept him working to complete the program.
“His love of this community is strong,” Worth told the board. Supervisor Turman praised Long, as did Coleman and Yoder, who were present at the meeting, along with Kuchenbuch, who attended via a Zoom video connection, and Boothe, who was connected by phone.
Boothe said his feelings about naming the courtroom instead of the courthouse itself was “no reflection on the judge’s service to our community” but said the courthouse was a collection of offices and agencies that have been served “by others who have benefitted the county.”
The approved resolution names the building the “Marcus H. Long, Jr. Courthouse.” It notes “Judge Long created and implemented the Drug Court in Floyd County which has provided citizens a second chance to be productive members of the community.”
It continues:
“Judge Long’s effective sentencing of manufacturers and distributers of methamphetamine has curtailed the epidemic of this dangerous drug that was harming the citizens of Floyd County and his support for and activity in the STOMP program helped to spread awareness the dangers of methamphetamine to the schools and community.
“Even after retirement, Judge Long has remained committed to Floyd County through his leadership and participation in Safe Surfing.”
The judge also established drug courts in Pulaski and Montgomery counties. He was known to exceed what he thought were too lenient recommendations of sentencing guidelines by the state, noting they were “just recommendations” and that he was not bound by them.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Branscom has told The Floyd Press that Long’s removal from the bench came in part from criticisms of his strong sentences and has caused fewer judges now from going beyond the guidelines.