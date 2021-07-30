County courthouse renamed

FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday honored retired Circuit Judge Marcus Long by voting 3-2 to rename the county courthouse after him through a resolution presented by former sheriff Shannon Zeman.

While all of the board members wanted to honor the judge who ran the Circuit Court for eight years, established a drug court that honored it latest graduates earlier that day, and established a record of strong action against drug dealers while offering compassion for those victimized by the substances, the 3-2 split vote recognized a question over whether or not to name the courtroom or the entire courthouse for the judge who was not reappointed in 2020.

After Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman offered a resolution to name the courthouse itself for Long, Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe suggested naming the courtroom itself for the judge, saying others in the county’s history could be considered for honor of the building itself.

Coleman, a county deputy sheriff, stood by his original motion and the amendment failed by a 3-2 vote with Boothe and Locust Grove representative Lauren Yoder supporting the amendment and Coleman, Joe Turman of Burks Fork and Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River voting “no.”

The same three Supervisors then voted to put Long’s name on the courthouse itself.