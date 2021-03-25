Lady Buff signs to Randolph College

Senior Lady Buff basketball player Alexis Kiser signed her letter of intent to attend Randolph College on Wednesday, March 17, surrounded by family and friends in the Floyd County High School auditorium.

Kiser, who will graduate in May, said she has always dreamed of playing ball in college. “I love the sport and just knowing I reach this goal in my life is unbelievable,” she said.

She largely credits her family and many coaches for helping her succeed. She said that “each and everyone has made me a better player, and for that I am grateful.”

Family joining her at the event included her mother, Holly Kiser; stepfather, Ben Kiser; sister, Adelee Kiser; brother, Levi Kiser; grandparents, Sandra and Mike Nolen; and best friend Peyton Grim.