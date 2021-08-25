Council approves renovation option

Town Manager Kayla Cox explained several documents with T&L need to be formally updated, and the full, detailed plan will be brought to Council for feedback before construction begins.

Renovations will include both indoor and outdoor changes, and make both buildings ADA-compliant. The steep front step of W. Skip Bishop Town Hall will be removed, and a vestibule entrance will be added between it and the Town Office building next door. Grading and a new railing separate the entrance from the sidewalk.

The parking lot out back will have a paved walkway into the vestibule, and a door into the back of W. Skip Bishop with ADA parking spaces on pavement. Council members voiced Aug. 19 support for some type of markings in the back parking lot, which will still be mostly gravel, so the maximum number of vehicles can fit.

The renovation option unanimously approved last week is estimated to cost the town $448,000, well above the original budget of $225,00 set by the Town Council in the spring.

Regardless, Council members said these renovations have been a long time coming and should be done right.

“This is our one chance to do this and do it the way it should be done,” Councilman Chris Bond said, and Mayor Will Griffin agreed, as did the other councilmen.

Bond made a motion to proceed planning the Town Office/Town Hall renovations with T&L, and the motion unanimously passed.