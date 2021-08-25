Council approves renovation option

FLOYD — Considerably slowed by the pandemic and delays in guidance for federal funding, Floyd Town Council members last Thursday voted in favor of a town hall renovation plan that will benefit many future generations of Floyd residents and visitors.
Barry Collier from Thompson and Litton, which is contracted for the project, told Council Aug. 19 construction and material costs have increased by 30-50% since April, when cost estimates were last presented to Council.
Renovation discussions were paused for more than a month, while town officials waited for official guidance concerning the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and how it can be used.
That guidance was shared with the Town Council by Town Manager Kayla Cox in July, and during the first meeting in August, the Council adopted its first allotment of ARPA funding into the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
Collier presented an altered renovation option that Town Council favored in the spring and noted its estimate has increased by about $80,000. He said the rendering shown to Council Aug. 19 was not set in stone, and Council could highlight areas of concern and give suggestions during several future meetings with contractors.
He urged Council to approve the new renovation option, so T&L can move forward in the planning process and begin working on logistics that come with putting the plan to paper. He added this includes detailing each moving part of the project to keep it as seamless as possible once construction begins.
Town Manager Kayla Cox explained several documents with T&L need to be formally updated, and the full, detailed plan will be brought to Council for feedback before construction begins.
Renovations will include both indoor and outdoor changes, and make both buildings ADA-compliant. The steep front step of W. Skip Bishop Town Hall will be removed, and a vestibule entrance will be added between it and the Town Office building next door. Grading and a new railing separate the entrance from the sidewalk.
The parking lot out back will have a paved walkway into the vestibule, and a door into the back of W. Skip Bishop with ADA parking spaces on pavement. Council members voiced Aug. 19 support for some type of markings in the back parking lot, which will still be mostly gravel, so the maximum number of vehicles can fit.
The renovation option unanimously approved last week is estimated to cost the town $448,000, well above the original budget of $225,00 set by the Town Council in the spring.
Regardless, Council members said these renovations have been a long time coming and should be done right.
“This is our one chance to do this and do it the way it should be done,” Councilman Chris Bond said, and Mayor Will Griffin agreed, as did the other councilmen.
Bond made a motion to proceed planning the Town Office/Town Hall renovations with T&L, and the motion unanimously passed.