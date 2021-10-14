New exhibit to open in Hotel Floyd's Satellite Gallery

The community is invited to join the Floyd Center for the Arts and Hotel Floyd on Friday evening (Oct. 15) to welcome four new artists whose work will fill the Satellite Gallery at the hotel.
The exhibit will feature paintings by Alexandra Leonetti, pottery by Zenah Orndorff and Emily McKenna-Smith, and jewelry, scarves, journals, and more by Linda Osborne.
The opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, at Hotel Floyd, located at 300 Rick Lewis Way in town. The event is free to all who attend.
About the artists
Alexandra Leonetti is a Virginia-based painter mainly focused on classical realism portraiture, of both man and man's best friend, and still lifes.
Leonetti graduated with a degree in Visual Arts Education from SUNY New Paltz in 2011. She then taught elementary art in Florida for several years until she decided to put her artwork first and foremost. That choice led her to spend two years studying and eventually teaching classical painting at Angel Academy of Art in Florence, Italy.
She is now working towards a master’s degree at Radford University.
Zenah Orndorff started throwing pots in 1992 through the YMCA at Virginia Tech. A few years later she founded Sinking Creek Pottery, named for the studio’s original creekside location in Giles County.
Now located in Blacksburg, Orndorff uses a variety of clays, glazes and decorative techniques, to create a diverse collection of stoneware that’s both artistic and functional.
A staple at Blacksburg’s Steppin’ Out Festival for more than 20 years, and found in select stores, Sinking Creek Pottery’s small-batch production has developed a loyal following among residents of the New River Valley and beyond.
Linda Osborne is a multi-media artist whose pieces at The Hotel Floyd represent her work in leather, bookmaking, lamp work beads, jewelry and silk.
Twenty years ago she discovered lamp work beads and melting glass, a fascination that continues today. In 2006 she moved to Floyd and had a gallery in the Jacksonville Center for the Arts displaying her beads and jewelry. The last year has brought a new and interesting art form in the way of book and journal making that allows another journey to begin.
Emily Smith-McKenna first got her hands in clay in 2000 and has been creating useful and artful stoneware in the Blacksburg and Christiansburg areas ever since.
Much of her pottery serves as a canvas for natural landscapes, and especially trees and mountain designs inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Smith-McKenna has an affinity for creating handles with sinuous and fluid curves resembling plant and tree branches, similar to sculpted forms seen in metal and wood work. This style is apparent in her vases and casserole dishes.