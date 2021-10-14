New exhibit to open in Hotel Floyd's Satellite Gallery

Now located in Blacksburg, Orndorff uses a variety of clays, glazes and decorative techniques, to create a diverse collection of stoneware that’s both artistic and functional.

A staple at Blacksburg’s Steppin’ Out Festival for more than 20 years, and found in select stores, Sinking Creek Pottery’s small-batch production has developed a loyal following among residents of the New River Valley and beyond.

Linda Osborne is a multi-media artist whose pieces at The Hotel Floyd represent her work in leather, bookmaking, lamp work beads, jewelry and silk.

Twenty years ago she discovered lamp work beads and melting glass, a fascination that continues today. In 2006 she moved to Floyd and had a gallery in the Jacksonville Center for the Arts displaying her beads and jewelry. The last year has brought a new and interesting art form in the way of book and journal making that allows another journey to begin.

Emily Smith-McKenna first got her hands in clay in 2000 and has been creating useful and artful stoneware in the Blacksburg and Christiansburg areas ever since.

Much of her pottery serves as a canvas for natural landscapes, and especially trees and mountain designs inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains.