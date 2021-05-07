Skilled Nursing Care Week declared, McEnhill honored by council

Floyd Town Council officially recognized one individual and one group of professionals during its first May meeting, the latter of which declares next week (May 9-15) National Skilled Nursing Care Week in Floyd. John McEnhill of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce was recognized Thursday for his years of dedication and service to the community.
A Floyd resident of two decades, McEnhill has been the Chamber’s executive director since 2014, and was previously the executive director of the Floyd Center for the Arts/Jacksonville Arts Center for about 10 years.
McEnhill announced his retirement last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. He said Thursday that his transition is “in the works” again, but a date has not been set for his exit.
Mayor Will Griffin read the official proclamation to McEnhill Thursday, who joined the meeting via Zoom to address the council on behalf of the Chamber and its requested donation for the upcoming fiscal year.
“Whereas, Mr. McEnhill has served our community greatly, unselfishly devoting his time and expertise by serving on the New River Community Action Board, Floyd County Social Services Board, and in the past serving on the Board of Directors for Tri-Area Community Health and the Floyd County Tourism Advisory Board … that he be presented with this proclamation as a show of gratitude and respect from the Mayor and Council Members for the Town of Floyd. (excerpt)”
McEnhill, surprised, thanked the council for this honor and credited his parents for his dedication to community service. Proclamations of Recognition from the town are entered into meeting minutes and become an official part of the history of the Town of Floyd.
Then, Town Manager Kayla Cox presented a proclamation for National Skilled Nursing Care Week to council members for approval, after working with Skyline Assisted Living officials. The week for healthcare providers is celebrated annually by the American Health Care Association, and the local proclamation is to recognize skilled nursing care centers in Floyd County. This year, it will last from May 9-15.
“Whereas care center staff connect individual, team and organizational safety goals in all healthcare settings and nurses have met the challenge of this unimaginable pandemic — We have witnessed courage, compassion, dedication and leadership in caring for our community and families … the Floyd Town Council asks that all residents .... patients, caregivers, nurses, other staff and volunteers in celebrating this special week. (excerpt)”
Cox said that the proclamation is to be read at an event Skyline is hosting for its nursing staff next week. It was adopted unanimously by the council May 6.