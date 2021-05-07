Skilled Nursing Care Week declared, McEnhill honored by council

Floyd Town Council officially recognized one individual and one group of professionals during its first May meeting, the latter of which declares next week (May 9-15) National Skilled Nursing Care Week in Floyd. John McEnhill of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce was recognized Thursday for his years of dedication and service to the community.

A Floyd resident of two decades, McEnhill has been the Chamber’s executive director since 2014, and was previously the executive director of the Floyd Center for the Arts/Jacksonville Arts Center for about 10 years.

McEnhill announced his retirement last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. He said Thursday that his transition is “in the works” again, but a date has not been set for his exit.

Mayor Will Griffin read the official proclamation to McEnhill Thursday, who joined the meeting via Zoom to address the council on behalf of the Chamber and its requested donation for the upcoming fiscal year.