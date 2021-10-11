 Skip to main content
Humane Society, Girl Scouts to hold Howl O’ Ween parade
Humane Society, Girl Scouts to hold Howl O’ Ween parade

Floyd County Humane Society
Logo by Floyd County Humane Society

A costumed parade featuring owners and pets will take place at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

Funny, spooky, all dolled-up, and matching/coordinating costumes are encouraged.

Hosted by the Floyd County Humane Society and sponsored by Floyd County Girl Scout Troop 163, community members can participate with their furry friends for a $5 donation to the humane society’s shelter fund.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall Costume, Peoples Choice and Best Coordinating Costumes.

Local businesses interested in sponsoring the event should email floydhumane@gmail.com.

Find more information about FCHS at www.floydhumanesociety.org. Watch for advance registration information at www.facebook.com/FCHSVA.

